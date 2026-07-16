Swiggy Instamart partners with HPCL to deliver LPG cylinders at customers' doorsteps

Swiggy has partnered with India’s Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to launch doorstep delivery of LPG cylinders. The delivery will be done via company’s quick commerce platform, Instamart. This is for the first time when India’s fast growing quick commerce sector is collaborating with one of India’s largest state-owned oil and gas companies. The service has been debuted as a pilot program in Bengaluru. It will enable customers to order cooking gas cylinders via Instamart ap. The instant commerce platform expands from offering beyond groceries and daily essentials. Also Read: How to do LPG eKYC online and avoid gas cylinder delivery problems

Swiggy Instamart delivering LPG Cylinders

Under the new collaboration of Instamart and HPCL, customers who live in Bengaluru can order 5 kb metal LPG cylinders and 10 kb composite LPG cylinders. This can be directly placed from the Swiggy Instamart app. This will not work like traditional LPG services and customers do not need an existing HP Gas connection for this. Also Read: Booked LPG cylinder but still waiting? Steps to raise a complaint

However, the first time buyers will be required to complete identity verifications check during the delivery process. This is a mandatory regulatory requirement to be filled by the buyers. Talking about the pricing details for cylinders, it has not been disclosed yet. Also Read: Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025: iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R And More Deals Go Live Tomorrow

The service currently doesn’t include the standard 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders, which is used by Indian households. The service focuses on smaller cylinders, popular among renters, food stalls, students, and small families.

Swiggy’s Instamart launches LPG cylinder delivery in partnership with HPCL Interesting move pic.twitter.com/u9F8GBr1iG — Harsh Upadhyay (@upadhyay_harsh1) July 15, 2026

Here’s how the LPG cylinderdelivery service will work on Instamart

The consumers can place orders via the Swiggy Instamart app and the first order will be considered as the sale of new LPG cylinder. Customers who place repeat orders are able to reorder by giving the empty HPCL cylinder back to the delivery person at the time of delivery.

To ensure a smooth delivery process, LPG cylinders will be delivered through HPCL’s authorised distributor network as opposed to regular deliveries handled by delivery partners at Swiggy. A system of trained personnel will be used to oversee transportation and delivery to ensure adherence with the safety protocols and regulations for LPG distribution

The collaboration is expected to also benefit from HPCL’s existing distribution network, providing a streamlined and safe ordering platform while ensuring safety levels with LPG handling.

India’s quick commerce industry is rapidly evolving

The launch is being touted as a first-of-its-kind quick-commerce offering for home delivery of LPG cylinders and introducing a new product category in the fast-growing instant delivery services market in India.

Traditionally, quick-commerce platforms have been in the grocery, fresh produce, snack food, drink and household essentials segment. In the last twelve months, however, companies have slowly infiltrated new product categories, like electronics, beauty products, toys, pet supplies, medicines and kitchen appliances, to boost the average value of their orders and bring in new buyers.

Swiggy Instamart has made another leap towards a one-stop convenience store, this time by adding LPG cylinders.

Launch follows a spotlight on supply resilience

The rollout also follows several months after cooking gas shortages emerged during the geopolitical tensions between Iran, further demonstrating the need for more resilient supply chains and the last-mile delivery networks for essential commodities.

While India’s LPG supply remained largely unaffected, the incident highlighted the impact global disruption can have on energy markets and the importance of an efficient local distribution system that can ensure the uninterrupted availability of cooking fuel.

The new partnership aims to boost accessibility by enabling customers to place LPG cylinder orders via a digital platform and have them delivered by HPCL’s existing network of LPG vendors.

Nationwide expansion expected in coming months

The service has been rolled out as a pilot in Bengaluru initially. Feedback from customers and operational performance during the pilot will feed into a more widespread rollout to other cities, Swiggy and HPCL said.

The launch in Bengaluru will be utilized for testing the market acceptance of the service, delivery efficiency, and operational scalability before expanding it to other markets, the companies said.

How India’s quick e-commerce ecosystem is expanding

India is fast becoming one of the fastest-growing quick commerce markets in the world with platforms vying against each other for products to reach consumers in mere minutes instead of hours. Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Zepto and others have been heavily investing in dark store networks, logistics and the addition of new product lines to boost customer interaction.

The tie-up with HPCL further bolsters the capabilities of Instamart in the fiercely competitive quick-commerce segment for Swiggy. Beyond groceries and fresh produce, the platform now includes electronics, home essentials, personal care products and expanding selection of everyday essentials.

The partnership further reveals the way in which traditional public sector companies are adapting their service offerings to digital platforms to enhance the convenience of their customers. The partnership will streamline the cooking fuel distribution journey, ensuring adherence to safety and regulatory norms for LPG deliveries, while also making the process convenient for customers.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Such collaborations are likely to set new benchmarks for consumer expectations, particularly in the realm of quick commerce, which is growing rapidly in India, and could extend to even cooking gas deliveries, which are essentials.