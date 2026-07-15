UK plans default social media curfew for teens after midnight: Here's how it will work

Social media access for teenager is now becoming a big issue worldwide. As a result of this, the UK government seems to be planning to introduce a default overnight curfew on social media for teenagers aged 16 and 17. The UK government proposed rule comes with an aim to reduce late night screen time. The government wants to encourage healthier digital habits among young users. Also Read: 7 AI tools for content creators in 2026

If rules will be approved, it will automatically limit access to social media apps and platforms between midnight to 6:00 AM. However, teenagers can still choose to change the setting, but the restrictions will be enabled by default. Also Read: End of AI videos for children on YouTube and YouTube Kids? Here is what parents said to Sundar Pichai

The proposal is part of the UK government’s broader push and efforts to improve online safety. On top of this, the government also wants to reduce the impact of excessive usage of social media on young people mind.

What is UK’s social media curfew?

Under UK’s proposed social media curfew, all the digital platforms and social networking sites will be required to introduce a default overnight restriction. This will be applicable for users aged 16 and 17.

The setting will be enabled by default and it would prevent access to social media apps from 12:00 AM to 6:00 AM. The feature will be on by default unless the user manually changes the default option.

According to the UK government, the main goal of this feature is not to completely ban social media for teenagers, but to encourage them to understand the meaning to healthier online habits. Night time is usually meant for sleep, and hence, the usage of online platforms at this time should be restricted.

As per officials, many teenagers spend long hours doom scrolling on the internet or on social media platforms late at night. This not just affects their sleep, but also hamper their studies and overall wellbeing.

Autoplay will also not work and will be switched off

The proposed solution is not restricted to access at night.

Social media platforms also will be banned from automatically playing video content by default for affected teens.

One of the features that can help keep users engaged for longer is autoplay, which automatically plays the next video or piece of content.

The government is hoping to reduce the never-ending scrolling and get people to spend less time on social media by turning it off.

Here’s why UK government is introducing this rule?

The new rules are coming in response to a measure by the UK government to encourage healthy habits among teenagers.

Having a better sleep can help improve concentration in school and college, help with mental wellbeing and give young people more time with their family and friends, according to officials.

The government also wants to prevent what it calls a “cliff edge” when children are allowed wider access to social media platforms when they turn 16.

The new proposal is to add protections rather than remove them at the age of 16.

The measures aim to promote the health and daily lives of young people by helping them to sleep better and spend less time than they do on unnecessary screens, technology minister Liz Kendall said.

Overnight curfew feature trial shows positive response

The proposal follows a government-backed trial involving British teenagers.

As per the government, a lot of participants said that they experienced better sleep, better concentration and overall wellbeing, after cutting down on late night social media usage.

The results have spurred officials to proceed with formal regulations.

Before the end of this year the first set of rules is expected to be presented before Parliament.

The new measures, if approved by lawmakers, might take effect in spring 2027.

The government has also indicated it will put in place robust enforcement and implementation after the rules come into effect.

What are the challenges?

While a number of nations are implementing new online safety regulations, compliance has been challenging.

The difficulty facing the most is user age verification.

If platforms were not able to accurately determine whether a person is 16 or 17, it is much more difficult to implement age-based restrictions.

Other safety settings, such as default curfews and autoplay controls, may require changes to technology firms’ systems, too.

Other countries taking similar step

The UK is not alone in considering how to mitigate the impact that social media has on young people.

Australia is the first nation to implement a nationwide ban on social media for children. But experts to the Australian government later identified many online platforms that found age-verification and identification systems difficult to implement effectively.

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Governments worldwide are still researching how to improve online safety, among these are more robust parental control mechanisms and age verification and restriction of part of the features of certain platforms.