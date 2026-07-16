Is OnePlus exiting India? Report suggests brand could leave market by 2027

OnePlus could be heading for a major change over the next couple of years if recent reports are anything to go by. According to a Bloomberg report, OPPO is planning a wider restructuring of its smartphone business, and that could eventually lead to OnePlus winding down operations in several global markets, including India. Also Read: OnePlus N6x India launch teased on Amazon; may be the most affordable OnePlus phone

According to the report, OnePlus is expected to first wind down its operations in the US and Europe. India may not be affected immediately, but the brand could reportedly exit the market sometime in 2027. If that happens, China is likely to be the only major market where OnePlus continues operating under its existing brand. Also Read: OnePlus N6 under fire over marketing claims: Here’s what happened

It is worth noting that neither OnePlus nor OPPO has officially confirmed these claims so far. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Max could be Motorola’s most powerful Edge yet; key specs revealed

Why is this reportedly happening?

According to Bloomberg, OPPO’s smartphone business has been facing pressure across several markets, including the US, Europe, and India. The report says slowing demand, increasing competition and geopolitical challenges surrounding Chinese smartphone brands are among the reasons behind the reported restructuring.

The US market has become more difficult for several Chinese companies in recent years, while rising component costs and higher smartphone prices have also affected the industry. Reports also suggest OPPO is planning to focus more on regions where it continues to perform well, including parts of Central Europe. Sister brand Realme is also said to be restructuring its presence in some markets.

Signs of change were already visible

While the latest report has grabbed attention, OnePlus has already made a few changes over the past several months that hinted at a different direction for the brand.

OnePlus has gradually reduced its offline retail presence in India and shifted more focus towards online sales. The company has also integrated its after-sales service with OPPO’s service network, allowing customers to visit OPPO service centres for support instead of relying on separate OnePlus facilities.

Reports have also suggested that OnePlus’ OxygenOS may eventually be replaced by OPPO’s ColorOS as part of a broader software strategy. Although both operating systems already share the same underlying codebase, the move would mark the end of OnePlus’ separate software identity if it happens.

In some European countries, including Germany and Spain, reports have also pointed out that OnePlus websites have started displaying OPPO products alongside promotional banners highlighting OPPO devices.

What this could mean for users

At the moment, there is no official announcement saying that OnePlus smartphones will stop being sold in India. The Bloomberg report only suggests that India could be part of a wider global restructuring expected over the next couple of years.

That also means upcoming launches, including future Nord and flagship devices, have not been cancelled officially. Existing OnePlus users can also continue using their phones normally, with after-sales support already being handled through OPPO’s service network.

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Until OnePlus or OPPO responds publicly, the report should be viewed as an indication of the company’s reported plans rather than a confirmed roadmap.