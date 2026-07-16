Spider-Man gets a Galaxy upgrade: Samsung teases new foldables in cinematic Sony Pictures collaboration

Samsung has come up with an interesting partnership with Sony Pictures ahead of the theatrical release of its upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The tech giant has unveiled a new campaign starring actor Jacob Batalon, who reprises his role as Ned Leeds. Samsung has released a two-minute promotional video that includes scenes inspired by the upcoming Spider-Man movie with company’s latest and upcoming Galaxy devices. The video offers a first look at the flagship foldables and also teasing what viewers and foldable enthusiasts can expect at Galaxy Unpacked on 22 July, 2026. Also Read: Samsung unveils Flex Titanium display tech ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How it could make new foldables better

The collaboration is part of Samsung’s broader push and marketing strategy so that there could be enough excitement around its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip8, and wearable devices ahead of the official launch. Meanwhile, this is also an extension of Sony Pictures promotional efforts for its much awaited Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set to arrive on 31 July, 2026. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Entire Galaxy Z Fold 8, Flip 8 and Watch lineup revealed

Instead of unveiling a conventional product advertisement or poster, Samsung turned toward a new way of cinematic short video. It combines superhero action, storytelling, and product teasers. In addition, it also creates a unique experience aimed at both Galaxy enthusiasts and Marvel fans. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra: 5 things to know before Galaxy Unpacked

Galaxy Foldable teases via Spider Man video

Throughout the campaign video, viewers can notice that Samsung has carefully hinted at its upcoming foldable lineup, that too, without fully revealing every detail. While, the video showcases some Galaxy products clearly on screen, the company’s flagship models deliberately remains obscured. You can witness clever camera angles, motion blur, and lightning effects that prevent viewers from getting a complete look at what is expected to be company’s next foldable product.

One of the biggest highlights and key message that’s frequently repeated throughout the teaser is the phrase ‘Brand New Shape.’ This suggests that the company is bringing some of the design changes to its Galaxy Z Fold lineup.

Rumors have it that Galazy Z fold 8 is expected to feature a slightly shorter but wider design when folded. This provides a more practical outer display along with offering a larger horizontal viewing experience as soon as it is unfolded.

However, the teaser does not confirm the product specifications, it still reinforces company’s focus on refining the form factor of its foldable rather than dramatically changing it.

On top of this, the campaign ad also delivers a brief glimpse into the Galaxy Z Flip 8 along with Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Although Samsung stops short of officially revealing their complete designs or features.

Durability is at the centre of Samsung’s Foldable

Durability is a common theme that runs throughout the promotional film.

The narrative takes place in Spider-Man’s apartment, with the story focusing on how a normal smartphone would adapt to life as a superhero. As the video unfolds, Peter has the phone numbers of his victims crushed into a cardboard box, breaking, cracking and damaging the devices during their crime fighting exploits in New York City.

The solution to the problem comes from the fictional Fabricator, who builds new Samsung Galaxy devices that are able to handle the unpredictable lifestyle of a superhero.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 gets one of the best moments in the campaign when it briefly shows up and then gets opened and slammed shut a few times during a dramatic moment – showing the enhancements to the hinge and durability of the device.

Samsung also reveals the Galaxy Z Fold 8, but it’s not much to look at. Despite all of that, the teaser echoes the company’s messaging regarding the durability and enhanced strength of the new foldable smartphones.

There is also one playful shot that features a folded paper, which has caused many to speculate that Samsung might be looking into the multi-fold or quad-fold device in the future. The company does not, however, officially confirm it, and it seems like it is more of a symbolic reveal rather than an actual product reveal.

Samsung’s flex titanium display might improve durability

In the past, Samsung has announced that the upcoming foldable smartphones would get a new flexible display titled Flex Titanium, which is said to offer structural strength and durability over previous models.

The company hasn’t given details about the full technical specs of its latest foldables, but the campaign has been stressing that its latest foldables can be used under incredible circumstances.

This is a continuation of Samsung’s long-struggling attempts to make foldable smartphones more reliable. Since the initial release of the Galaxy Fold in 2019, the company has slowly improved hinge mechanisms, display protection, and the overall construction of the device over the years.

As for the durability, the latest teaser confirms it’ll be a big part of the show during Galaxy Unpacked.

How Jacob Batalon joined team Galaxy

It’s also Samsung’s official debut for their newest #TeamGalaxy ambassador, Jacob Batalon.

This summer, the actor has been instrumental in the launch of Spidey Tracker, an interactive method for fans to engage in Spider-Man-inspired activities, which uses Samsung Galaxy devices.

In the new video, Batalon’s Ned Leeds uses Spidey Tracker on his Samsung Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy Watch to help his superhero pal from the sidelines navigate New York City’s streets.

When asked about the collaboration, Batalon said:

“I had the chance to use the Galaxy Z Fold on set, which was a fun one, and it was a great opportunity to become a part of the Galaxy team as a natural progression from the film with the Spidey Tracker.”

According to Samsung, Batalon’s new signing is part of the company’s strategy to tie its Galaxy products to well-known entertainment properties and young consumers.

How this ad campaign goes beyond advertising

The partnership with Sony Pictures has been “thoughtfully curated”, Samsung says, to give fans an exclusive peek at the new Galaxy lineup and Spider Man: Brand New Day.

The campaign, helmed by Emmy-nominated director and Marvel veteran Kasra Farahani, and renowned production designer, uses original content and real footage from the upcoming movie. According to Samsung, the creative is designed to be something more than just a smartphone commercial – it is an extra piece of Spider-Man content.

Spider-Man fans will also find a few Easter eggs in the teaser, inviting them to watch the clip again and find more things that refer to the Marvel universe.

The campaign is just the start of a bigger promotional story that will continue throughout Galaxy Unpacked July 22, Samsung said, with the company expected to completely reveal its newest foldable smartphones, smartwatches and ecosystem devices.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked and Spider-Man release dates

Samsung is all set to host its next Galxy Unpacked, scheduled for July 22. The company is expected to launch Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and other Galaxy devices. The tech giant has already opened pre-reservations in various markets. This includes trade-in bonuses, promotional credits, and launch incentives.

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Simultaneously, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will have its theatrical release on July 3. This also makes Samsung’s one of the biggest entertainment collaborations of the year. This not just combines blockbuster storytelling with product innovation, but also build excitement for both, entertainment as well as product fans.