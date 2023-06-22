Twitter sued over non-payment of bonus money to millions of workers

Twitter Inc is facing a lawsuit claiming it failed to pay workers millions of dollars in promised bonuses, adding to a pile of court cases filed since Elon Musk acquired the social media company. Mark Schobinger, who was Twitter’s senior director of compensation and left the company last month, filed the proposed class action in San Francisco federal court on Tuesday. Also Read - OpenAI reportedly planning to launch store for AI models

Schobinger says that before and after Musk purchased Twitter last year, the company promised employees that they would receive 50 percent of their target bonuses for 2022. But those payments never materialised, according to the lawsuit, which accuses Twitter of breach of contract.

Twitter, also known as X Corp, no longer has a media relations office. It responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit with a poop emoji.

Schobinger’s lawyer, Shannon Liss-Riordan, represents ex-Twitter workers in several other lawsuits and about 2,000 individual arbitration cases stemming from mass layoffs ordered by Musk last year. Twitter in those cases is accused of failing to pay promised severance and targeting female employees and workers with disabilities for layoffs, among other claims. The company has denied wrongdoing.

Many landlords, vendors, and consultants have also sued Twitter over unpaid bills, some of which Musk inherited when he bought the company.

Twitter is also being sued in Delaware by three former executives including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal who say it reneged on obligations to reimburse more than $1 million in legal fees they incurred responding to requests from government regulators.

The lawsuit comes amid the company’s shift in business strategy to focus more on video, creator, and commerce partnerships. According to a previous report, Twitter is holding early discussions with political and entertainment figures, payments services, and news and media publishers on potential partnerships. The proposal was part of an investor presentation held by Twitter’s new chief executive officer, Linda Yaccarino, for the first time since her appointment. Yaccarino and Musk believe that a pivot in the company’s business strategy will revitalise Twitter beyond digital advertising.

— Written with inputs from Reuters