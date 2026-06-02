In a dramatic turn of events, Florida has become first US state to file a lawsuit against AI tech giant OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman. The state has alleged that company’s AI chatbot ChatGPT is a threat to children. Florida state has accused the company of putting innovation and profits ahead of child safety. The lawsuit will play a major role in OpenAI’s AI innovation as the company recently won the legal battle against Elon Musk. Also Read: Elon Musk loses OpenAI lawsuit against Sam Altman after jury says he waited too long to sue

The lawsuit is filed by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. He has named OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman in his lawsuit, seeking to hold him personally liable for company’s AI products harming children. Also Read: OpenAI case heats up: Elon Musk and Sam Altman face off in high-stakes trial

This legal action has marked a significant escalation in the growing debate around artificial intelligence safety and its concern. It also raises question against how AI chatbots interact with minors. Also Read: ChatGPT ignored warnings? OpenAI faces lawsuit over stalking case

Florida accuses OpenAI of unsafe practices

According to the reports, the lawsuit has claimed that OpenAI has engaged in deceptive and unfair practices, violations of product liability law, and negligence. The authorities argue that ChatGPT, company’s most popular AI product is exposing young users to harmful content. Additionally, the platform is lacking sufficient safeguards to protect children and minors.

Attorney General James Uthmeier spoke at a press conference and said that OpenAI is prioritizing winning the AI race rather than building the safe AI products for children and not ensuring the safety of users.

As per reports, the lawsuit contains a wide range of allegations against ChatGPT. Among them some of the claims are as follows:

The first claim states that the AI chatbot is assisting users to seek information related to mass shooting

ChatGPT is encouraging self-harm

It motivates public

Creates addictive experiences for minors

Besides these claims, the Florida state also alleges that excessive reliance on AI tools is negatively affecting users critical and analytical thinking anilities.

Concerns over parental controls

The lawsuit’s major concern and focus is parental oversight and platform’s approach to child safety. In his argument, James argues that the free version of ChatGPT lacks robust age-verification measures. Anyone can create account on ChatGPT and it does not require children’s accounts to be linked to their parents or guardians.

In further claims, Florida authority states that parents have limited visibility into their children’s interactions with the chatbot. This is happening even when parent’s accounts are linked or connected with their children’s account. According to the lawsuit, parents are unable to request access to information that minors have shared with ChatGPT. This raises concerns among parents about safety and transparency.

The Florida state believes that there should be stronger controls and necessary measures to prevent harmful interactions. Furthermore, the platform should also allow parents to have greater oversight of AI usage.

OpenAI defends its safety measures

OpenAI in its defense has rejected Florida state suggestion that the company ignores child’s safety concerns. In its official statement, the AI company states that it believes minors require protection, and hence, they have introduced several safeguards on the ChatGPT, that’s specifically designed for younger users.

The tech giant highlighted several features on the platform, including age prediction tools, more protective experience for minors, and additional safety settings. There is also parental monitoring option inside the AI chatbot system.

OpenAI states that while no AI system is perfect, and hence, it is still committed to improving safety measures and ensuring responsible AI use.

Lawsuit linked to Florida State University shooting investigation

What’s even more interesting is that the current lawsuit is followed by a criminal investigation launched by Florida authorities against OpenAI in April. The previous investigation sought to determine the reason behind mass shooting at Florida State University last year. It is to determine whether OpenAI’s AI chatbot ChatGPT could bear any responsibility in connection with the shooting.

As per Florida officials and authority, the accused shooter involved in the Florida shooting allegedly had extensive conversations with ChatGPT. He discussed about mass shootings and weapon related questions with ChatGPT before the attack.

Nevertheless, the company has previously rejected all the claims against ChatGPT involved in the amass shooting. OpenAI claims that ChatGPT provided factual information that could be found even through publicly available resources. As per the tech giant, its platform did not encourage or promote illegal or harmful actions.

Other AI companies also facing legal scrutiny

The lawsuit against OpenAI comes at a time when regulators across the United States are increasing their scrutiny of AI companies and their popular products like ChatGPT.

In recent months several AI companies have faced legal action from multiple states. The most recent one is against Character.AI, wherein Pennsylvania filed a lawsuit against the chatbot platform. Character.AI has been found presenting AI generated characters as medical professionals. Kentucky also sued the company over allegations that its products could expose minors to harmful content.

What happens next?

The lawsuit aims to secure concrete changes to ChatGPT’s safety features, notably for children and youth, according to Florida officials. If the State is successful in court, financial damages may be in the billions of dollars, according to Attorney General Uthmeier.

The case will undoubtedly be closely monitored by regulators, lawmakers, technology firms, and AI researchers around the globe. It may also have an impact on the design, regulation and monitoring of future AI products, particularly with regard to safeguarding younger users.

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The outcome of Florida’s lawsuit could have significant implications for the legal landscape and regulation of AI platforms in the future.