X tightens rules for free users with new daily post and reply caps: What has changed

X has introduced new daily limits for users with free and unverified accounts. The changes affect posting, replies, direct messages, and even how many accounts users can follow in a day. The platform says these limits are being added to improve stability and reduce issues like downtime, broken pages, and loading errors. However, many users online see it as another push towards the paid Premium subscription. Also Read: Elon Musk loses OpenAI lawsuit against Sam Altman after jury says he waited too long to sue

New limits for free accounts

The biggest change is around posting and replies. Free users can now make up to 50 original posts and 200 replies per day. Also Read: Elon Musk vs Sam Altman battle keeps getting bigger after latest OpenAI court disclosures

Earlier, users could technically make up to 2,400 posts in a day, although that overall cap still exists at the platform level. The new restrictions specifically target unverified accounts. Also Read: X’s new History feature remembers everything you watched and liked

There is another catch here. These limits are not only counted daily but are also divided into smaller time intervals. So even if you haven’t crossed the full daily limit, posting too much within a short period could temporarily stop further activity.

Once a limit is reached, X shows an error message telling users which restriction has been hit.

Other actions are also restricted

The changes are not limited to posts and replies. Direct messages are now capped at 500 per day for free users.

Following accounts also comes with limits. Users can follow up to 400 accounts daily. After crossing 5,000 total follows, additional restrictions may apply depending on follower ratios.

X has also limited email address changes to four times per hour. According to the platform, these limits apply across all devices and apps linked to the same account, including third-party applications using the X API.

What X is saying about the changes

X says the limits are mainly for infrastructure management and platform reliability. The company claims reducing excessive activity can help lower pressure on backend systems and improve overall performance.

The platform has also said that these limits could become tighter temporarily if there is unusually high traffic on the site.

At the same time, many users feel this is another move aimed at pushing more people towards Premium subscriptions, since paid accounts come with higher limits and fewer restrictions.

What happens if you hit the limit

The restrictions are temporary and work on a timed reset system. If a user reaches a posting or reply cap, they simply have to wait until the next reset window before posting again.

For most regular users, the new limits may not make a huge difference during daily usage. But people who post very frequently, manage fan pages, or spend a lot of time replying to posts could run into these limits much quicker.

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It also adds to X’s recent trend of keeping more features and flexibility tied to paid subscriptions instead of free accounts.