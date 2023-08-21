Sony’s PlayStation 5 is getting a major discount in India. The company today announced that it is offering a discount of Rs 7,500 on the purchase of the Standard Disc Edition of its PlayStation 5 gaming console in India. After this discount, the gaming console will be available at a price of Rs 47,490 in the country. It is worth noting that sans this discount, the Standard Edition of PlayStation 5 gaming console costs Rs 54,990 in the country. As far as availability is concerned, Sony said that interested buyers will be able to purchase the gaming console at a discounted price from August 24, 2023, to September 2, 2023, at select retailers only. The list includes Amazon India, Flipkart, Sony Centre, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales to name a few.

In addition to this, the company has clarified that this discount will not be available on the purchase of the Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. This variant of the PS5 gaming console costs Rs 44,990 in India and it will continue to be available at the same price.

READ MORE Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 last day: Best deals on automatic washing machines

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Sony has announced discount on the purchase of the PlayStation 5 gaming console. Prior to this, Sony had announced a similar discount on the purchase of the Standard Edition of the PlayStation 5 gaming console between July 25 and August 7.

READ MORE Best deals on 5G smartphones under Rs 30,000 in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023

Sony PlayStation 5 Standard Edition

Buy Now on Amazon

Upcoming PlayStation 5 features

Separately, Sony has also announced a bunch of new features that will be available on PlayStation 5 gaming console later this year. In a blog post last month, the company said that PS5 will soon get support for a second controller for assistance and that gamers will be able to use DualSense or DualSense Edge wireless controller as their main controllers. In addition to that, the company has also said that soon PS5 users will be able to turn on haptic feedback effects while navigating their PS5 gaming consoles with their DualSense controller, DualSense Edge controller, or PS VR2 Sense controller. Additionally, the company had announced an update to its party UI interface that will enable users to invite a player into a closed party without automatically adding them into an existing group or creating a new group. You can check detailed list of features here.