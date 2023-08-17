Noise-cancelling headphones are a great way to enjoy music or silence without being disturbed by the noise around you. They use active noise cancellation (ANC) technology to reduce the unwanted sounds. If you are looking for a lightweight and portable option, you may want to consider neckbands with noise-cancelling feature.

Here are the top neckbands under Rs 3,000 that you can consider:

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2

OnePlus Bullets Z2 comes with a drive size of 1.24 cm, a titanium-coated dome and a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000KHz. The earphones have a driver sensitivity of 112±3dB and support AAC and SBC codecs.

The earphones have got 220mAh battery and users can enjoy 20 hours of battery life with ANC turned on while ANC turned off extends the battery life to 28 hours.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 is currently available for Rs 2,229.

Oppo Enco M32

Oppo Enco M32 neckband is comfortable and convenient to wear and 10 minutes of fast charging can provide up to 20 hours of music playback or 28 hours of battery life. It has 10mm dynamic drivers that deliver high-quality sound with rich bass and clear treble.

The earphones has an IP55 dust and water-resistant rating ensures durability and protection from sweat and rain and comes with a built-in microphone with noise cancellation and voice assistant support for hands-free calls and voice commands.

Oppo Enco M32 is available for Rs 1,799.

Boat Rockerz 330 Pro

This neckband has a long battery life of up to 60 hours on a single charge and comes with a fast charging feature that gives 20 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes of charge. It has an ENx technology that enhances voice quality and reduces the background noise during calls.

Boat Rockerz 330 Pro has a signature sound that delivers a rich and immersive audio experience with 10mm drivers. It has a water-resistant design with an IPX5 rating that protects it from sweat and splashes and comes with a dual pairing function that allows it to connect with two devices simultaneously.

Boat Rockerz 330 Pro is currently available for Rs 1,499.

Realme Buds Wireless 2S

Realme Buds Wireless 2S is a wireless earphone with a neckband design that offers comfort and convenience for users. The earphone supports dual device switching, which allows users to connect to two devices simultaneously and switch between them easily. It provides up to 7 hours of playtime with just 20 minutes of charging.

The earphone has an 11.2mm bass boost driver that delivers powerful and clear sound quality. The earphone also has an environmental noise cancellation (ENC) function that reduces ambient noise during calls.

Realme Buds Wireless 2S is currently available for Rs 1,499.

Sony WI-XB400

The neckband design offers comfort and convenience for users and has an extra bass feature that enhances the low-end frequencies and delivers powerful sound quality. The headphones support quick charging and can provide up to 15 hours of battery life with a full charge or up to 60 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

Sony WI-XB400 have magnetic earbuds that attach for tangle-free storage and easy control of music and calls. The headphones have a built-in microphone and support voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri.

Sony WI-XB400 is currently available for Rs 2,799.