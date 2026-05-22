GTA 6 pre-orders could open soon as Rockstar holds November 19 release date

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive are once again at the centre of fresh Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) discussions, this time around the game’s possible trailer plans and pre-orders. Also Read: PS Plus just got a lot more expensive in India: Check new prices here

After months of speculation around another delay, recent reports suggest that GTA 6 is still on track for its planned November 19, 2026 launch on consoles. At the same time, new rumours around the next trailer and pre-order dates have also started making rounds online. Also Read: Microsoft announces Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 for May 2026 with Forza Horizon 6

Take-Two reportedly confident about GTA 6 launch timeline

According to details shared from Take-Two Interactive’s recent earnings call, the company still plans to launch GTA 6 on November 19, 2026. The update has eased concerns among fans who were concerned about another delay after the game had already slipped from its earlier release window. Also Read: PlayStation Plus price hike begins May 20, here’s what you’ll pay now

Reports circulating online also pointed towards Take-Two’s financial projections, where the company reportedly expects a major jump in bookings during fiscal 2027, largely because of GTA 6. Since Take-Two is Rockstar Games’ parent company, many fans are treating this as one of the strongest indications yet that the release schedule remains unchanged.

As of now, GTA 6 has only been confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Rockstar has still not announced a PC release date.

GTA 6 Trailer 3, pre-order rumours continue online

Alongside the release discussions, rumours around the next GTA 6 trailer have picked up again. Some leaks claim Rockstar could reveal another trailer soon, although there is still no official confirmation from the studio.

A few online reports also suggested that PlayStation may have secured marketing rights for GTA 6, leading to speculation around a possible appearance during upcoming gaming showcases. However, newer reports now claim Rockstar may wait a little longer before fully starting its marketing campaign.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick reportedly mentioned during the post-earnings call discussion that GTA 6 marketing would begin during the summer period. That has led many to believe pre-orders may not go live immediately and could instead arrive closer to late June or sometime after that.

At the moment, Rockstar has not officially revealed gameplay footage, pricing details, or the different editions of the game.

Multiple editions and bundles being rumoured

There are also fresh rumours suggesting Rockstar may launch multiple editions of GTA 6. Some online insiders claim the company could offer standard, deluxe, and collector’s editions in both physical and digital formats.

A few leaks have additionally mentioned possible PlayStation console bundles tied to GTA 6, although none of this has been confirmed officially.

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Right now, most of the information outside Rockstar’s confirmed launch date should still be taken carefully. But one thing that has remained consistent is the level of anticipation around GTA 6, especially after fans have already waited for years since Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) first launched back in 2013.