007 First Light releases tomorrow: India launch time, price, platforms and preload details

007 First Light is finally set to release tomorrow after months of leaks, rumours, and delays. Developed by IO Interactive, the upcoming title marks the return of James Bond games after a long gap. It is also the studio’s first major project outside the Hitman franchise in recent years. Also Read: GTA 6 pre-orders could open soon as Rockstar holds November 19 release date

This time, the game focuses on a younger version of James Bond and tells a completely new origin story instead of adapting older films. Also Read: Epic Games Store users can claim these two PC games for free till May 28

007 First Light release date and launch timings

007 First Light launches globally on May 27, 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Also Read: Microsoft announces Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 for May 2026 with Forza Horizon 6

Players in India will get access at 7:30 PM IST. IO Interactive is using a synchronized global launch system, meaning the game will unlock at the same real-world time across all supported regions.

Players who pre-ordered the game already received 24-hour early access, which started on May 26 at 7:30 PM IST.

The launch timings for other regions are as follows:

Region Launch Time India 7:30 PM IST US West Coast 7 AM PDT US East Coast 10 AM EDT UK 3 PM BST Europe 4 PM CEST Tokyo 11 PM JST

Story focuses on Bond before becoming 007

Unlike older Bond games, 007 First Light follows a much younger Bond before he officially earns his “00” status.

The story begins with Bond working as a Royal Navy air crewman. His reckless behaviour eventually catches the attention of MI6, after which he gets recruited and trained for field operations.

The game revolves around Bond’s early missions while slowly building his reputation inside the intelligence agency. The role of Bond is being played by Patrick Gibson in the game.

IO Interactive is combining stealth, gadgets, third-person shooting, melee combat, and spy-based gameplay elements throughout the campaign.

Price, editions, and preload details

007 First Light is available digitally in the Standard Edition. On PC through Steam and Epic Games Store, the game is priced at Rs 3,499 in India. The Xbox Store version costs Rs 3,799, while the PlayStation Store listing is priced at Rs 3,999.

There is also a physical Specialist Edition that includes the game disc along with extra in-game content and bonus skins. Limited Collector’s and Legacy editions are available in select markets as well.

PlayStation 5 users can already preload the game. The preload went live on May 24 and the file size is around 45.6GB.

PC players will require around 80GB storage space, while Xbox Series X|S users will need roughly 55GB. IO Interactive has also recommended keeping some extra free storage for the day-one patch.

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PC and Xbox players do not get preload support and will only be able to download the game once it officially unlocks tomorrow.