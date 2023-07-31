Sony today announced a major update for its PlayStation 5 gaming console. This update not only brings a host of new accessibility features to Sony’s gaming console, but it also brings but it also brings a host of audio enhancements and UI improvements to it.

Sony says that at the moment, these new features are being rolled out as a new PS5 system software beta to the invited participants in select countries, which includes the US, Canada, Japan, UK, Germany and France. Sony says that some features available during the beta phase may not make it into the final version or may see significant changes. The company also says that all these features will be available to PS5 users across the globe later this year.

All the new features coming to Sony’s PlayStation 5 gaming console

Support for a second controller for assistance

With this update, PS5 users will be able to assign a second controller to one account as an assist controller and use two controllers to operate their gaming consoles as if they were using a single controller. This feature can be used when a user’s main controller is a DualSense or DualSense Edge wireless controller, or a PS5-supported third-party controller.

How to use: Settings > Accessibility > Controllers > Use Second Controller for Assistance > turn on Use Assist Controller.

System UI Haptic Feedback

Now users can turn on haptic feedback effects while navigating their PS5 gaming consoles with their DualSense controller, DualSense Edge controller, or PS VR2 Sense controller. Sony says that when enabled, system sound effects for certain events will also be reflected physically through haptics, such as moving focus, reaching the end limit of a scrollable section, and checking a box among others.

How to use: Settings > Accessibility > Controllers > turn on Haptic Feedback During Console Navigation.

Audio enhancments

On the audio front, Sony says that 3D audio powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech can now be enjoyed by those who own compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI devices such as soundbars, TVs or home theater systems.

How to use: Settings > Sound > Audio Output > Audio Format (Priority) > select Dolby Atmos.

Party UI update

Now users will be able to invite a player into a closed party without automatically adding the player into the group or creating a new group. Additionally, players can now send open or closed party invitations to groups instead of only individual players.

Share Screen Preview

Sony says that when someone is sharing their screen in a party that they can join, users will now see a preview image of their Share Screen, even before you enter the party.

Join friends’ game session

Another feature coming to PS5 will let users see which of their friends are in an activity that they can join under the Friends tab. Sony says that the Joinable icon will be displayed next to friends who are playing a game that a user can join.

How to use: Press the options button > select Join Game. Or select the Join button on their profile card.

Game Hub tournaments tile

Now, the game hub will display how many tournaments a player has entered and the highest place that they have achieved. Sony says that players can select the tile to see the full tournament list.

Mute PS5 beep sound

Now users can now mute or adjust the volume of the PS5’s beep sound when turning it on or off or putting it in rest mode.

How to use: Go to Settings > System > Beep Sound.

Support for larger-capacity M.2 SSDs

Also, now users can now use an M.2 SSD with a maximum capacity of 8TB to expand storage space on your PS5 console.

More features

Here are some other features coming to PS5:

— Now users can add reactions to messages with emojis.

— Users will also be able to search for games within their game library.