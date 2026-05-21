PS Plus just got a lot more expensive in India: Check new prices here

PlayStation Plus subscriptions have become more expensive in India, with Sony increasing prices across the Essential, Extra, and Deluxe tiers. The revised rates are now showing on the PlayStation website as well as the PS App. Also Read: PlayStation Plus price hike begins May 20, here’s what you’ll pay now

The company has also started sending emails to existing subscribers in India regarding the price changes. According to the communication shared with users, the increase is being introduced due to “ongoing market conditions.” Also Read: PS Plus Game Catalog for May revealed: Games worth Rs 21,000+ added to lineup

The biggest jump can be seen in the yearly plans, especially for users subscribed to the higher tiers. Also Read: Bought games on PlayStation Store? You may be eligible for Sony’s $7.85 million payout

New PS Plus Essential prices in India

The base PS Plus Essential plan now starts at Rs 649 for one month, compared to the earlier Rs 499 pricing.

The three-month Essential membership now costs Rs 1,559, while the annual plan has gone up to Rs 5,139 from Rs 3,949.

PS Plus Essential mainly includes online multiplayer access, monthly free games, cloud saves, and exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store.

PS Plus Essential Old Price New Price 1 Month Rs 499 Rs 649 3 Months Rs 1,199 Rs 1,559 12 Months Rs 3,949 Rs 5,139

PS Plus Extra and Deluxe also get expensive

The PS Plus Extra tier has also received a noticeable increase. The one-month plan now costs Rs 979 instead of Rs 749, while the yearly membership now sits at Rs 8,709.

The Extra plan includes everything from Essential, along with access to a larger catalogue of downloadable PS4 and PS5 games.

PS Plus Extra Old Price New Price 1 Month Rs 749 Rs 979 3 Months Rs 1,999 Rs 2,599 12 Months Rs 6,699 Rs 8,709

Meanwhile, the PS Plus Deluxe subscription has become the most expensive among the three tiers. The monthly Deluxe membership now costs Rs 1,109, up from Rs 849. The yearly plan now costs whopping Rs 9,879, instead of Rs 7,599 earlier.

The Deluxe tier adds classic PlayStation titles, game trials, and additional catalogue access on top of Extra benefits.

PS Plus Deluxe Old Price New Price 1 Month Rs 849 Rs 1,109 3 Months Rs 2,299 Rs 2,989 12 Months Rs 7,599 Rs 9,879

What existing subscribers should know

Sony has said the new pricing will apply immediately for new subscribers. Existing members, however, will continue on their current pricing until their next billing date on or after July 19.

There is another thing users should keep in mind here. If you make changes to your current membership before that date — including upgrading, downgrading, or adding more subscription time — the updated pricing will apply immediately.

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The company also recently increased PS Plus pricing in a few other regions globally, although those hikes were limited mostly to the Essential tier. In India, however, the price increase has been rolled out across all plans.