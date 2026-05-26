UIDAI announces end of mAadhaar app, asks users to switch to new Aadhaar app

The Indian government has announced that the existing mAadhaar app will soon be discontinued. This comes under a major upgrade to India’s digital identity ecosystem. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new Aadhaar app. The newly launched app is equipped with the enhanced security features along with QR based identity sharing. In addition, it will also have improved biometric controls for users.

UIDAI confirmed this news via their official X account. The govern body asked uses to shift to the newly launched Aadhaar app for a faster service and secure experience. This move from the government aims to modernize the Aadhaar system in India. The Aadhaar verification will be improved and it will give users more control over how their personal information is shared.

UIDAI confirms mAadhaar app discontinuation

In its official post, Aadhaar said, “mAadhaar will discontinue soon. Download the new Aadhaar App and experience faster access, smarter features & enjoy services at your fingertips. It is designed to make your Aadhaar experience simpler, and more convenient than ever.”

The new Aadhaar app comes with a redesigned version of mAadhaar, bringing several changes for users. This brings a new system and ways how Aadhaar authentication and identity verification works. The updated app will focus on selective data sharing, and hence, it will not work like older platform that often displayed complete details dung verification.

The new app have stronger authentication system.

New Aadhaar app introduces QR-based identity sharing

One of the biggest additions to the new Aadhaar app is the secure QR based sharing. This feature is designed to simplify the identity verifications a several points. It will work at hotels, government offices, service centres, hospitals, and airports.

Rather than showing complete Aadhaar information, you will be able to share only the necessary details via a QR code verification process. This will reduce privacy risks and limit unnecessary exposure of data and personal information.

Face authentication and upgraded security features

The new app will also have an upgraded authentication process. To recall, earlier, most Aadhaar verification relied mainly on OTP authentication via SMS. But, the new and updated system will now introduce additional security layers, including QR verification and face authentication.

According to UIDAI, these changes are aimed at reducing misuse of Aadhaar card and improving the safety of digital identity access. The app will also allow user to manage and lock their biometric information directly from their smartphones.

You can now control:

Fingerprint authentication

Face authentication

Iris authentication

How to download and set up the new Aadhaar app

Setting up the new Aadhaar app involves a few additional verification steps

Step 1: The first step is to download the official Aadhaar app from verified app stores

Step 2: Now, select their preferred language

Step 3: Next, enter the mobile number linked to Aadhaar

Verify the number using OTP

Some of the users may need to do face authentication in the set up stage as well. Once this, the user can set a PIN or enable biometric unlocking and add their Aadhaar number and then complete the other OTP verification.

The multi-layered setup procedure is intended to bolster protections of accounts and to verify identities more securely.

Aadhaar Update Deadline

The Aadhaar document update service has been extended till 2027, which is absolutely free.

The move to the new Aadhaar app follows UIDAI’s extension of its free online update of Aadhaar documents service. As per the official Memorandum, the users can now update their identity and address documents without any cost via myAadhaar portal till 14th June 2027.

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The previous free update feature was only until June 15, 2026. The extension will provide the users some extra time to update their details in Aadhaar without paying any amount.