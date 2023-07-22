Sony has announced that it will be hosting a special sale for the PlayStation 5. The Sony PlayStation 5 will be available at a massive discount in the sale. The offer period will begin next week and run till early August. Let’s take a look at the details.

Sony PlayStation 5 to get Rs 7,500 discount

The Sony PlayStation 5 starts at Rs 49,990 for the Digital Edition and Rs 54,990 for the Standard Edition that comes with a disc slot. Now, in the sale, the Standard Edition will be available for Rs 7,500 discount. This will take the price down to Rs 47,490.

It is worth noting that this offer will be directly by the brand. That said, the console will be available at that price from authorized stores such as ShopAtSC, Reliance, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The offer period will be between July 25 and August 7.

Sony hasn’t offered this deal for the Digital Edition and it is unclear if it will do that anytime soon. But if you were thinking about buying the Standard a.k.a Disc Edition for a while, this will be your chance.

The aforementioned discounted pricing is lower than the launch price. For the unversed, the console was launched in 2020 for Rs 49,990 (Standard Edition). However, it received a price hike of Rs 5,000 in November 2022.

Having said that, the Rs 47,490 pricing is a steal deal for the PS5 console. Although, Flipkart did offer the console for as low as Rs 45,115 in sales, but that was with bank offers. Here, apparently, there isn’t any bank offer included.

Sony PlayStation 5 is powered by AMD’s custom Zen 2 CPU paired with RDNA 2 GPU. The console has 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 825GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The console has the capability of running games at 4K resolution.

In other news about PlayStation 5, Sony recently announced the Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle. The bundle includes the PS5 console, DualSense wireless controller and voucher for a digital copy of the game. Interestingly, Sony has also launched Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition covers for PS5. So those who already own the console can jump on Spider-Man 2’s hype train.

For the unversed, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game is launching on October 20 for the PlayStation 5. The game’s pre-orders began sometime back. The sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man will have both Miles Morales and Peter Parker (this time in the Venom suit).