Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra design almost confirmed ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung is all set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is expected to be in July. Ahead of the event, the tech giant has started dropping hints about its next foldable smartphones. And this time, Samsung is expected to bring a completely new design for the rumours Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Well, Samsung is still needs to shown the full smartphone and its name yet, but multiple teasers has suggested that there is a major redesign on its way. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A27 5G first impressions: A promising mid-ranger?

And no, its biggest talking point isn’t the camera or the flagship chipset, this time, Samsung seems to be focused on design. The multiple teaser video shows a wider foldable, which has been part of the rumours so far. Also Read: Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 camera specifications reportedly revealed

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Samsung hints at a wider foldable

The series of teaser videos was shared on Samsung’s social media platforms, which don’t show the smartphone, but use objects such as pizza slices, chocolate bars, and puzzle pieces. At first glance, it may seem random to many, but there is one common thing — a wide shape. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price drops to its lowest level during Amazon Prime Day 2026

This almost confirms the new member of the foldable family of Samsung is expected to have a wider smartphone. This biggest design change makes the outer display feel more like a rectangular smartphone instead of the current tall and narrow screen which we have witnessed so far.

Although Samsung has not confirmed the device’s name, reports suggest this wider design could debut as the Galaxy Z Fold 8, while the traditional book-style model may be introduced as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

What to expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup

If recent leaks are accurate, Samsung could launch two different Fold models for the first time. The standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to feature a wider 5.5-inch cover display with a more practical aspect ratio, along with a 7.6-inch inner AMOLED display. It is also expected to measure around 4.5mm when unfolded and weigh close to 201 grams.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to retain Samsung’s familiar taller Fold design while bringing premium hardware and features.

If this strategy turns out to be true, buyers will have the option to choose between two different foldable designs instead of just one.

When to expect Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung is expected to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22, where the company is likely to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, Galaxy Z Flip 8 and the Galaxy Watch 9 lineup.

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While Samsung is still keeping the phones under wraps, its latest teasers leave little doubt that design will be one of the biggest highlights of this year’s foldable launch.