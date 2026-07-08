Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Date, time, livestream details and expected launches

Samsung has finally officially announced the dates for its highly anticipated annual event: the Galaxy Unpacked 2026. The event will take place in London on 22 July, 2026, where the tech giant is expected to unveil its premium foldable lineup. In addition, the company might expand its Galaxy ecosystem with the new wearable devices. Also Read: Samsung Might Bring Exynos Chipset to US With Galaxy Z Flip 7: Is This the End of Snapdragon for Galaxy?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is company’s flagship launch event, revealing premium foldable smartphones, smartwatches, and ecosystem products. Talking about this year’s event, it will also focus on Samsung’s foldable segment, wherein it has remained one of the leading brands worldwide.

While the company has not revealed the list of products going to launch in the event, however, it has been confirmed that the event will showcase ‘Latest Galaxy Innovations’ All the other details we have is from industry reports and leaks. Let’s check out how and where you can watch the livestream.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Livestream Details

The keynote of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will begin at 9:00 AM ET, which is 6:30 PM IST. The event will take place on 22 July, 2026.

You can watch the livestream via company’s official website, YouTube channel, and social media platforms. Keeping history in mind, Samsung might share the detailed product descriptions and demonstrations after the keynote. This will offer you a closer look at the new devices and their features.

Besides this, Samsung has also opened reservations ahead of the official launch for its upcoming Galaxy products in select markets. If you reserve a device before the launch, you will be eligible for the $30 Samsung Credit. But for this you also have to qualify a pre-order steps. Also, you are not required to choose a specific device before the official announcement takes place.

What to Expect

Galaxy Z Flip 8

One of the biggest highlights of the event – company’s clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to receive major redesign changes. Here’s what we can expect:

A redesigned hinge for improved durability

Updated processor and internal hardware

A lighter overall build

Minor refinements to the display and battery efficiency

But rumors have it that you shouldn’t be expecting any significant changes in the device this year. According to reports, the component costs along with the global memory supply situation might have influenced company’s hardware decisions.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series

Another biggest announcement could be book-style foldable called Glaazy Z Fold 8. Samsung is expected to launch two Fold models in the event:

Galaxy Z Fold 8

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to have a larger foldable screen with a better aspect ratio for multitasking, reading and watching videos. In addition, some reports indicated that Samsung would be cutting down on the number of sensors on the rear camera system, making it a two-sensor camera instead of a three-sensor camera, to help control manufacturing costs.

It’s supposed to offer:

Better foldable display technology, less crease visible in foldable display

A higher-end processor

Triple rear camera setup

Faster wired charging support

Extra added-value options that make it even more distinct from the regular Fold model:

Some confusion persists on where Samsung will place the two Fold models. Some analysts think that some of the premium hardware features like the wider display may only be present in the Ultra model and not in both models.

In addition to that, Samsung has released teaser photos in its social media that suggest it’s implementing a more expansive foldable format with the Galaxy Z Fold lineup, raising even more speculation that meaningful updates are on the horizon with the Z Fold series.

Samsung is also expected to reveal-wearable lineup, apart from the smartphones

Recent reports have tied both the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to the event. A lot is yet to be known about the new smartwatches, but they can be expected to come with some routine hardware upgrades as well as software updates leveraging the new version of Wear OS and Samsung’s One UI Watch user interface.

In addition, there is a rumour that Samsung will be releasing an update for its Android XR platform and their rumoured smart glasses. But a few reports indicate that the company may decide to reveal those products at a separate event later this year, rather than in the July launch.

Focus on Galaxy AI

Samsung has yet to provide any official details, but Galaxy AI is likely to continue to play a significant role in Samsung’s announcement. Over the last year, the company has been rolling out more AI-driven capabilities on smartphones, and the new foldables may add more productivity, camera, and communication capabilities specifically for larger foldables.

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Samsung may also emphasize enhancements in on-device AI processing, which can minimize the need for cloud-based features and boost privacy and response times.