Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8 prices leak: How much the new foldables may cost

Samsung is expected to unveil its next generation of foldable smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22. While the company has remained silent about pricing, a fresh leak has given an early idea of what buyers in Europe might have to pay for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra design almost confirmed ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

If the leaked figures turn out to be accurate, Samsung’s new foldables could launch at higher prices than last year’s models. The information comes from retailer sources shared by WinFuture, but Samsung has not officially confirmed any of these prices yet. As with previous launches, regional pricing is expected to vary, so these numbers may not directly reflect what buyers in markets like India or the US will eventually pay. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A27 5G first impressions: A promising mid-ranger?

Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8 pricing leaked

According to the leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could start at €1,999 (~Rs 2,18,000) for the 256GB model. The 512GB version is tipped to cost €2,199, while the 1TB variant could be priced at €2,599. Also Read: Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 camera specifications reportedly revealed

Samsung is also expected to introduce a new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which will sit above the standard Fold model. The leaked prices suggest the Ultra could start at €2,199 (~Rs 2,39,000) for 256GB storage, rise to €2,399 for the 512GB version, and go up to €2,799 for the 1TB model. Compared to the previous Fold flagship, that would mean an increase of €100 for the base model, €180 for the 512GB variant and €280 for the top-end version.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is also expected to become more expensive. The 256GB model is tipped to cost €1,299 (~Rs 1,41,000), while the 512GB version could launch at €1,499. Unlike the Fold series, there is no mention of a 1TB storage option for the Flip.

Device 256GB 512GB 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 8 €1,999 €2,199 €2,599 Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra €2,199 €2,399 €2,799 Galaxy Z Flip 8 €1,299 €1,499 —

Wider design expected this year

Apart from the pricing, the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 is also expected to bring one of the biggest design changes in recent years. Leaks suggest Samsung could finally introduce a wider outer display, making the phone feel more like a regular smartphone when folded. Earlier Fold models were often criticised for their narrow cover screens, especially while typing or using apps for longer periods.

Reports also suggest that Samsung may separate the Fold lineup more clearly this year. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to remain the flagship model with premium hardware, while the standard Fold 8 could miss out on some features, including one of the zoom cameras, to keep its price below the Ultra version.

Galaxy Watch 9 prices also surface

The same leak also includes pricing for Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 9 with a 40mm case is expected to start at €409 (~Rs 44,500) for the Bluetooth version and €459 for the LTE model. The larger 44mm version could cost €439 for Bluetooth and €489 for LTE.

Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 alongside the new foldables. According to the leaked pricing, the LTE-only smartwatch could be priced at €749 (~Rs 81,500).

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Smartwatch Connectivity Leaked Price Galaxy Watch 9 (40mm) Bluetooth €409 Galaxy Watch 9 (40mm) LTE €459 Galaxy Watch 9 (44mm) Bluetooth €439 Galaxy Watch 9 (44mm) LTE €489 Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 LTE €749

All of these prices are based on leaked retailer information and should be treated with caution until Samsung makes the announcement. The company is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9 lineup and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 during its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22.