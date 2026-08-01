Nothing’s next big bet may be AI wearables, headphones and smart speakers

Nothing may be looking beyond smartphones for its next phase of growth. A new report by Smartprix, citing an industry source, claims the company is working on more AI-powered products, including wearables and audio devices. If the report is accurate, AI could become a much bigger focus for the company than smartphones in the future. Also Read: Nothing Phone (4a) may soon become more expensive in India from 1 August

While the company is yet to make anything official, the report suggests that this transition will happen in phases over the next few months rather than all at once. Also Read: Claude AI chats found on Google Search? Here's what you need to know

AI said to become a bigger priority

Nothing has largely been known for devices like the Phone series and CMF smartphones. However, the report claims the company is now giving more attention to AI-powered hardware as competition in the smartphone market continues to increase. Also Read: How to use ChatGPT's schedule feature

The report also suggests that rising hardware costs linked to AI have changed the way smartphone brands are planning future products. Earlier this year, Nothing co-founder Carl Pei had also spoken about increasing costs associated with AI hardware. The company had also cancelled its expected CMF budget smartphone, a move that was seen by many as a shift in priorities.

According to Smartprix, AI projects are now said to have greater internal importance than the company’s traditional smartphone roadmap, although Nothing has not confirmed these claims.

New products reportedly in development

The first phase of this reported strategy is expected to include several new products across the Nothing and CMF brands. These include the CMF Ear Clip Buds, Nothing Headphones (Gen 2), a Nothing smartwatch, and CMF speakers.

If the report turns out to be accurate, some of these products would take the company into entirely new categories. For example, the speakers would mark Nothing’s entry into the smart speaker segment, while the smartwatch would become another addition to its growing ecosystem.

The report also says the company will continue with its familiar transparent-inspired design language, which has become one of Nothing’s biggest identities since its launch.

Launch timeline and what to expect

The first batch of products is reportedly being planned for an August or September launch window. If that happens, the announcements could arrive just before Apple’s annual iPhone launch event, which usually takes place in September.

Nothing has not announced any of these products yet, nor has it confirmed the reported change in strategy. So, this should be taken with a pinch of salt until the company makes it official.

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According to the report, Nothing is expanding its product lineup instead of concentrating only on its next smartphone. The company is said to be developing AI-powered devices across multiple categories, including earbuds, headphones, speakers and even a smartwatch, as part of its broader plans.