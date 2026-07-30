Sony PS5 price hiked in India by Rs 15,000: Here's the new price

If you’ve been planning to buy a PlayStation 5, you might have to stretch your budget a little more! Sony has officially increased the price of the PS5 Standard Edition in India. The console will now cost Rs 69,990, marking a price hike of Rs 15,000. Also Read: PS Plus Monthly Games for August revealed: Dying Light 2, Big Walk, Signalis free for subscribers

And there is no time to consider it at its previous price as the revised pricing is already visible on Sony’s official ShopAtSC website. Also Read: Will GTA 6 ever release on Disc? Here's what Rockstar Co-Founder Dan Houser said

PS5 Price Hike In India

The latest revision applies to the disc-based PS5 Standard Edition. It was earlier available at Rs 54,990, while now it costs Rs 69,990. This is nearly a 28 percent increase over the previous price. Also Read: God of War Laufey release date confirmed: Here’s when Faye’s standalone adventure arrives on PS5

The good part is that Sony has not updated the pricing of the PS5 Digital Edition yet. So, it remains unclear whether the digital-only model will also see a similar price hike in India or not. Interestingly, India had avoided the earlier round of hikes for the Standard Edition. The only increase came last year when Sony raised the price of the PS5 Digital Edition from Rs 44,990 to Rs 49,990.

Why has Sony increased the price?

Well, Sony hasn’t revealed the exact reason behind the price hike of the PS5 Standard Edition. However, Sony has previously hiked the PS5 price in other countries, which have been linked with factors such as inflation, currency fluctuations, and broader economic conditions.

Not only that, the tech and gaming hardware industry has been dealing with higher manufacturing costs too. The growing demand for memory and storage chipsets has largely affected the prices of tech gadgets. As a result, not just gaming consoles, but graphics cards, gaming laptops and other PC hardware have also become more expensive over the past year.

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Over the past year, Sony has revised PlayStation 5 prices across several countries, including the US, UK, Japan, Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia. And now, India is one of the latest markets to see a PS5 price increase.