GTA 6 Trailer 3 could be coming soon, insider teases gameplay next month

Rockstar Games has not shared any new GTA 6 trailer or gameplay footage since releasing the second trailer in May 2025. While the studio opened pre-orders for the game last month and published a fresh batch of screenshots, fans have continued waiting for a proper gameplay showcase. Now, a new claim from a well-known gaming insider suggests that the wait may not be much longer. Also Read: Sony PS5 price hiked in India by Rs 15,000: Here's the new price

Although Rockstar has not confirmed any upcoming announcements, recent comments from industry insider NateTheHate have sparked fresh speculation that GTA 6 Trailer 3 and the game’s first gameplay reveal could arrive sometime in August. Also Read: Will GTA 6 ever release on Disc? Here's what Rockstar Co-Founder Dan Houser said

Insider hints at more GTA 6 content next month

The latest speculation comes from gaming insider NateTheHate, who has built a reputation for accurately reporting information related to upcoming game announcements. Also Read: God of War Laufey release date confirmed: Here’s when Faye’s standalone adventure arrives on PS5

Replying to a fan on X, the insider said it was “too soon” to share Rockstar-related information but added that they might have something to say closer to the game’s launch. In another response, when asked about GTA 6 gameplay, NateTheHate said they “expect to see a fair bit of GTA6 next month.”

While the comment does not directly confirm that Trailer 3 is on the way, many fans believe it points towards Rockstar preparing a new trailer, gameplay footage, or both. As of now, Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have not made any official announcement regarding a new reveal.

GTA 6 website activity adds to speculation

The insider’s comments are not the only reason fans are expecting news soon. According to GTA-focused content creator iGrandTheftAuto, Rockstar recently made three changes to the official GTA 6 website in a single day. The report claims these updates appear to be related to website performance, particularly the preloading of Rockstar’s web fonts.

While such backend changes do not confirm that a trailer is about to be released, the report notes that similar website activity was seen before previous GTA 6 announcements.

August 7 could be another date to watch

Another reason behind the growing speculation is Take-Two Interactive’s upcoming earnings call, which is scheduled for August 7.

Although earnings calls mainly focus on business performance, fans are wondering whether Rockstar could share fresh marketing material around the same time. Since GTA 6 pre-orders have been live for more than a month, there is also a possibility that Take-Two could provide an update on the game’s commercial performance or future promotional plans.

GTA 6 launch date, platforms and editions

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on November 19, 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game is currently available for pre-order in Standard and Ultimate editions through the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store. A physical version is also being sold, but it contains a download code instead of a game disc.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The recently released screenshots offered another look at protagonists Lucia and Jason, along with vehicles, outfits, weapons and cosmetic items. Rockstar has also confirmed that the game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, featuring a modern version of Vice City.