Google expands age verification for Play Store users globally: What it means for users, how to use

With governments around the world enforcing stricter policies to keep children away from age-restricted apps and digital content, Google is rolling out its age verification system on the Play Store in more countries. This move suggests that some of the users who try downloading certain apps or viewing restricted content on the Play Store may be required to confirm that they are an adult when they move to the new system. Also Read: Google hit with 890 million euro fine by EU over Search and Play Store rules

The rollout will not impact all Play Store users, the company states. Rather, verification will be based on the user’s account, country, local laws and the nature of the app or content being accessed. Also Read: X rolls out rebuilt Android app after nearly a year of development; here’s what’s changing

Why Google is rolling out age verification

Google already has age rating system for Play Store apps and games. The new verification mechanism provides an additional layer of security by verifying that users are of the right age before they can download content that is considered age-restricted. Also Read: Installed these apps? They may have leaked your photos and personal data

Google claims that the system is based on a mixture of age declaration, age estimation and identity verification to decide whether an account is for an adult. If the platform is not able to verify users’ age with any level of confidence, then the age verification protection may be applied without further action.

The expansion will also be used to support the introduction of new age verification, age restrictions and age signals for developers in several markets, where the governments have mandated this, the company said.

Check out multiple ways to verify age

Google might provide more than one way to verify, depending on the user’s region and account preferences.

Users may be required to upload an approved government ID, verify their age via a credit card, selfie for facial age verification, and/or complete verification via a trusted third party service.

Not all choices are available in all countries, company adds. There have been reports that users have been offered government ID, credit card verification and selfie based verification in India and other regions may have other options.

Along with that, the business suggests that users should start the verification process only from the official Play Store or Google Account settings, and should not reveal personal documents from links they received via email or messages.

What are the consequences of users bypassing age verification

A user may not be able to download certain age-restricted apps, or access certain content on the Play Store, if he or she does not agree to be age verified.

But the tech giant has indicated that if you don’t get the verification, it doesn’t have to impact your access to all of Play Store or the user’s Google Account. Details of any restrictions will depend on the age of the user, account settings and local laws.

Parents/carers might also have to approve downloads before some apps can be downloaded on supervised accounts.

Google emphasizes on privacy and security

Google notes that before people enter any personal details they should review the options for verification and select the one that they feel most comfortable with.

The company also advises users to verify the request in the official Play Store, Google Account page or a verified Google domain. Users should make sure to have the correct date of birth in their Google Account, otherwise, it may lead to verifying unnecessary information.

If privacy concerns are a worry, users can explore how Google, and other verification partners, collect, process, and store their personal information prior to choosing a verification technique—be it ID, credit card, or selfie.

Company is improving child safety

The rollout of Play Store age verification is part of Google’s greater initiative to make the digital world a safer place for users to enjoy, whilst meeting ever-changing regulations around the world.

The company’s endeavour is to make sure that minors can’t access inappropriate apps, while still allowing eligible users to access Play Store and enjoy a secure, seamless experience on the platform.

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As the rollout continues to grow across the globe, additional Android users will soon be encountering age verification prompts, which will impact the ability to access apps and digital content, and it will be essential for them to be aware of the different types of age verification and what they mean.