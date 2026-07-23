boAt Storm Call 4 Review: A Budget Smartwatch That Gets the Basics Right

Shopping for an inexpensive smartwatch that doesn’t look like a steal generally is a risky proposition. However, the boAt Storm Call 4 manages to deliver the essentials every day and throw in a few design enhancements that actually count. For those who are on a budget and looking for a good daily driver without all the frills, it’s definitely something to consider.

boAT Storm Call 4 specifications at a glance:

Specification Details Product Name boAt Storm Call 4 Category Smartwatch Price ₹1,599 Display Size 1.96-inch (4.97 cm) Display Type HD Display Brightness Up to 500 nits Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth Calling Yes Control Functional Crown Battery Capacity 300 mAh Battery Life Up to 12 days* Charging Time Up to 1 hour 29 minutes Charging Type Direct USB Type-C (Type-C to Type-C Cable Included) Water & Dust Resistance IP68 Rated Sports Modes 100+ Sports Modes Heart Rate Monitoring Yes SpO₂ Monitoring Yes Sleep Tracking Yes Stress Monitoring Yes Female Wellness Tracking Yes Emergency SOS Yes In the Box 1 × Storm Call 4 Smartwatch, 1 × USB Type-C to Type-C Charging Cable, 1 × Manual & Warranty QR Card

What Works Well

This is undoubtedly its nicest feature: the Type-C Charging. Removing the need for the magnetic charging pucks and replacing them with a normal USB Type-C port reduces the number of proprietary wires to carry around when traveling. It’s simply plugged into your phone’s charging cable and you’re ready to go.

Large HD Display: Get your fill of the 1.96-inch large HD display. It’s easy to skim texts and app notifications on the go, and the screen is bright enough to see from outside.

Tactile Navigation: The side crown isn’t only there for aesthetic purposes but is also active for navigating through the app lists and menus; this will save you from having to smudge the glass screen repeatedly.

Good Battery Life: Normal use will require about two charges per month. If you’re not playing the heavy Bluetooth calling game, the claimed 12 days is a pretty good test of endurance.

Stable Bluetooth Calling: Calls are stable with Bluetooth 5.4. Wrist dial pad and saved contact shortcuts make quick check-ins easy when your phone ends up at the end of a bag.

Health & Activity Monitoring

The health suite (heart rate, SpO₂, stress and sleep) is like most budgeert wearables – it provides a good general estimate, but not medical data. Records steps, automatically detects some workouts, and deals with sweat or splashes like a pro with the IP68 rating. It’s like a daily working diary, not a precision sports tool.

The Bottom Line

The Storm Call 4 does things in a simple manner. In replacing the bothersome, proprietary chargers with a functional crown and a reliable display, boAt constructed a low cost clever watch that’s about practicality and not gimmicks.

The recommendation is quite simple for any student, office worker or anyone who wants to purchase the first time a smartwatch that does not cost an arm and a leg.

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Quick Take: 4.5/5 – Excellent value, no cable hassle and does the basics well.