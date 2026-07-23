boAt Storm Call 4 Review: A Budget Smartwatch That Gets the Basics Right

Edited by TECH Staff |Published: Jul 23, 2026, 05:05 PM (IST)
Shopping for an inexpensive smartwatch that doesn’t look like a steal generally is a risky proposition. However, the boAt Storm Call 4 manages to deliver the essentials every day and throw in a few design enhancements that actually count. For those who are on a budget and looking for a good daily driver without all the frills, it’s definitely something to consider.
|Specification
|Details
|Product Name
|boAt Storm Call 4
|Category
|Smartwatch
|Price
|₹1,599
|Display Size
|1.96-inch (4.97 cm)
|Display Type
|HD Display
|Brightness
|Up to 500 nits
|Bluetooth Version
|Bluetooth 5.4
|Bluetooth Calling
|Yes
|Control
|Functional Crown
|Battery Capacity
|300 mAh
|Battery Life
|Up to 12 days*
|Charging Time
|Up to 1 hour 29 minutes
|Charging Type
|Direct USB Type-C (Type-C to Type-C Cable Included)
|Water & Dust Resistance
|IP68 Rated
|Sports Modes
|100+ Sports Modes
|Heart Rate Monitoring
|Yes
|SpO₂ Monitoring
|Yes
|Sleep Tracking
|Yes
|Stress Monitoring
|Yes
|Female Wellness Tracking
|Yes
|Emergency SOS
|Yes
|In the Box
|1 × Storm Call 4 Smartwatch, 1 × USB Type-C to Type-C Charging Cable, 1 × Manual & Warranty QR Card
This is undoubtedly its nicest feature: the Type-C Charging. Removing the need for the magnetic charging pucks and replacing them with a normal USB Type-C port reduces the number of proprietary wires to carry around when traveling. It’s simply plugged into your phone’s charging cable and you’re ready to go.
Large HD Display: Get your fill of the 1.96-inch large HD display. It’s easy to skim texts and app notifications on the go, and the screen is bright enough to see from outside.
Tactile Navigation: The side crown isn’t only there for aesthetic purposes but is also active for navigating through the app lists and menus; this will save you from having to smudge the glass screen repeatedly.
Good Battery Life: Normal use will require about two charges per month. If you’re not playing the heavy Bluetooth calling game, the claimed 12 days is a pretty good test of endurance.
Stable Bluetooth Calling: Calls are stable with Bluetooth 5.4. Wrist dial pad and saved contact shortcuts make quick check-ins easy when your phone ends up at the end of a bag.
The health suite (heart rate, SpO₂, stress and sleep) is like most budgeert wearables – it provides a good general estimate, but not medical data. Records steps, automatically detects some workouts, and deals with sweat or splashes like a pro with the IP68 rating. It’s like a daily working diary, not a precision sports tool.
The Storm Call 4 does things in a simple manner. In replacing the bothersome, proprietary chargers with a functional crown and a reliable display, boAt constructed a low cost clever watch that’s about practicality and not gimmicks.
The recommendation is quite simple for any student, office worker or anyone who wants to purchase the first time a smartwatch that does not cost an arm and a leg.
Quick Take: 4.5/5 – Excellent value, no cable hassle and does the basics well.