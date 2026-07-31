Nothing Phone (4a) may soon become more expensive in India from 1 August

The Nothing Phone (4a) is likely to cost more in India as a fresh leak indicates that the smartphone will get another Rs 3000 price hike on all the storage variant starting from 1st August. Nothing has not officially confirmed the price hikes, but the proposed hike does mean that customers who are considering buying the device may want to do so before the price changes. Also Read: Nothing Phone (4a) series goes on first sale in India today: Price, offers, specs

The Nothing Phone (4a) debuted in India earlier this year as the company’s latest mid-range smartphone. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, Nothing OS 4.1 running on Android 16 and a massive 5,400mAh battery. Also Read: 7 best phones under Rs 35,000 that are hard to ignore

Nothing Phone 4a price hike

As per reports coming from tipster Yogesh Brar, the Nothing Phone (4a) would get a price hike for all three storage capacity in August 1.

The leaked details suggest that the 8GB + 128GB configuration will be priced for Rs 42,999, the 8GB + 256 variant of the device will be available for Rs 46,999. Meanwhile, the top-end 12GB + 256GB variant is tipped to cost Rs 49,999.

Each of these models would be Rs 3000 expensive when compared to the current retail prices. Until now, the company hasn’t disclosed the reason behind the reported price change, nor has there been an official announcement.

Current price vs price hike

The Nothing Phone (4a) was priced at Rs 31,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model when it was released in India. The 8 GB + 256 GB and 12 GB + 256 GB models were launched at Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.

If the latest leak is accurate, the upcoming revision would mark another increase in the device’s selling price within a few months of its launch.

Handset comes in Black, White, Blue and Pink colour.

Nothing Phone 4a Specifications

Display and performance

Nothing Phone (4a) has a resolution of 1,224 × 2,720 pixels, flexible AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits, adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and can be used in gaming mode with up to 2,500Hz of touch sampling rate and 2,160Hz PWM dimming.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor is used to power this device, which features up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on the Nothing OS 4.1 on Android 16 and is promised three years of Android OS updates, and six years of security updates.

Battery: 1000mAh, Camera: Three Lenses

In terms of cameras, the Nothing Phone (4a) features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera using Sony’s IMX355 sensor, 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and support up to 70x Ultra Zoom and a 50-megapixel Samsung GN9 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The handset has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

It has a 5,400mAh battery that supports 50W wired fast charging. Connectivity features comprise 5G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

What it means for buyers?

So far, there has been no official confirmation of the price increase, and the new pricing is based on a leak. For those who want to purchase the Nothing Phone (4a), there is a chance that they will save Rs 3,000 if you buys it before August 1.

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The leaked information has to be taken with a grain of salt until the company announces the new pricing. Things are likely to become clearer once Nothing officially confirms the price cut, and if it will or won’t affect its Indian pricing.

Specifications at a glance: