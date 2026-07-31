LinkedIn introduces AI slop reporting button to report AI-generated content

The professional networking site LinkedIn has unveiled a new feature to flag posts it thinks are AI-generated “crap” (AI slop). The platform from Microsoft beefs up its efforts to combat the rising number of posts from such bots in users feeds. Also Read: Want more reach on LinkedIn? Try these 8 ChatGPT prompts

Now, users will be able to find a “Seems like AI slop” button on posts that heavily utilize AI, the company added. Information gathered from this functionality will be used to enhance LinkedIn’s AI content filtering systems and decrease the visibility of content produced from AI. Also Read: Who is Daniel Shapero? The new CEO of LinkedIn

LinkedIn has a new reporting feature

The new reporting feature allows people to mark posts as AI-generated rather than their own personal experience, professional knowledge or original thought.

User reports will be an extra driver for LinkedIn’s AI models, which will help the platform to detect fake content more effectively. These signals will complement the automated detection systems to enhance the quality of the recommendations presented to users, the company said.

The feature comes as part of LinkedIn’s efforts to keep the conversation real, and promote meaningful professional engagement.

The company is stepping up its fight against AI-generated content

There’s been a focus on LinkedIn to reduce AI-generated spam and low-quality posts, which is one of its key priorities,” said Hari Srinivasan, LinkedIn’s Chief Product Officer.

He said, LinkedIn is created to assist professionals connect, share concepts and provide genuine world experience. The company wants to make sure that social media users will still see real content from individuals and not AI-generated posts as they become more prevalent on social platforms.

In this regard, LinkedIn has rolled out new AI classifiers – deep learning algorithms that can identify AI-generated and other poor content. The content outlined by these systems will be less likely to be suggested as posts from someone outside their network.

Bot and automation defense are reinforced on LinkedIn

In addition to the new reporting tool, LinkedIn has dramatically increased its efforts to counter automatic activity on the site, it said.

Today, the company is preventing hundreds of thousands of automated comments from being posted each day, with millions of other automated comment attempts blocked in the last few months.

These steps will make it easier to curb spam, enhance discussions and help create more trustworthy interactions on LinkedIn, LinkedIn says.

AI writing feature is replaced by a proofreading

Meanwhile, LinkedIn is also rolling out updates to its AI capabilities when it comes to writing.

The company will phase out its “Enhance your post” functionality, which it had wielded AI to rewrite or expand users’ posts. Rather, it is launching a proofreading feature that works more on the grammar and spelling aspects, and clarifies the meaning of sentences without altering the user’s style or personal voice.

Furthermore, LinkedIn is introducing a new feature that will notify users privately about their posts on LinkedIn’s dashboard if they believe that others feel their posts are too artificial or AI-generated. The company is hoping that this feedback will make users more likely to produce original content instead of over-relying on AI-generated text.

Additional updates announced

In addition to its AI content efforts, LinkedIn is rolling out more access to LinkedIn profile and company verification features to increase trust on the platform.

The company is also announcing the introduction of a feature that will enable it to let users hide or block comments they do not want on their company pages, offering more control over the feed for members.

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With the rise of AI generated content on the internet, the latest updates have been a response to the criticism faced by online platforms. Through its new reporting system, more advanced AI detection features, and improved anti-spam capabilities, LinkedIn seeks to ensure the authenticity of business dialogues while maintaining the support of responsible AI use.