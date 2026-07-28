Claude AI chats found on Google Search? Here's what you need to know

Anthropic’s AI chatbot Claude is making headlines, but not because of a new feature. Over the weekend, several Claude conversations reportedly appeared in Google Search results, leading many users to believe that the chatbot had suffered a data leak. The incident quickly sparked privacy concerns, especially after some of the shared conversations were found to contain personal and work-related information. Also Read: Snapchat brings live Spotify listening activity to Snap Map

So, were Claude AI chats actually leaked? The answer isn’t as straightforward as it may seem. Also Read: Elon Musk unveils X Money with banking, payments and Visa debit card

What happened?

The issue came to light after users on Reddit discovered that certain Claude conversations could be found using a Google search. Also Read: How to use ChatGPT's schedule feature

These weren’t random chats. They were conversations that had been shared using Claude’s “Share Chat” feature. The feature lets users generate a public link that anyone with the URL can access.

However, some of those shared links were also indexed by search engines, making them easier to discover than many users expected.

Reports suggest the search results included chats containing resumes, medical information, internal company documents and coding projects.

Did Claude suffer a data breach?

Based on Anthropic’s response, there is no evidence of a security breach or hacking incident.

The company says users remain in control of whether they share a conversation. According to Anthropic, shared chat links are not automatically public unless someone chooses to create and share them.

The problem appears to be that search engines indexed some of these publicly shared pages, allowing them to show up in search results.

Since the issue surfaced, the searchable links have reportedly been removed from Google and other search engines.

What has Anthropic said?

Anthropic has clarified that the company does not provide directories or sitemaps of shared conversations to search engines.

It also noted that once a user makes a conversation public through a share link, that page can potentially be indexed or archived by third-party services, similar to other public webpages.

Google also responded by saying that search engines don’t decide which webpages become public. Website owners have tools to prevent pages from being indexed, and Google respects those settings.

What should Claude users do?

If you’ve ever shared a Claude conversation, it’s worth reviewing your account settings.

You can check your existing shared conversations by going to Settings > Privacy > Shared Chats. If you no longer want those links to remain accessible, you can remove or manage them from there.

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The incident also serves as a reminder to avoid sharing conversations that contain sensitive personal, financial or company information through public links, regardless of the AI platform you’re using.