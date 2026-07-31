WhatsApp may soon keep business messages away from your main chat list: Here's what is changing

WhatsApp could soon make it easier to keep personal chats separate from promotional and service messages. The messaging platform is testing a new feature that automatically moves messages from large businesses into a dedicated “Offers & Updates” folder. The feature is currently being tested with select partners and is designed to reduce clutter in users’ chat lists as more companies rely on WhatsApp to communicate with customers. Also Read: Govt calls Meta executives again over temporary restriction of PM Modi’s Facebook video

The feature was first reported by TechCrunch, which said Meta is testing the new folder with businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform. Also Read: LinkedIn introduces AI slop reporting button to report AI-generated content

New folder for business messages

According to the report, WhatsApp will automatically move messages from large businesses, including banks, airlines, retailers and similar enterprises, into a separate “Offers & Updates” folder after a certain period. Meta is currently testing different time windows before the messages are moved, with the delay ranging up to 24 hours. Also Read: Claude AI breached three companies during internal testing, says Anthropic

This means updates such as delivery notifications, promotional offers, discount coupons or order-related messages will initially appear in the chat list before being shifted to the new folder automatically.

The company believes this approach can help keep users’ main inbox less crowded while ensuring business messages remain easy to find whenever needed.

Users can disable the feature

WhatsApp is also giving users some control over the new system. Those who prefer to keep every conversation in the main chat list can turn off the feature completely.

However, users cannot decide how long business messages remain in the main inbox before being moved. The timing will be determined by WhatsApp during the testing phase as the company evaluates what works best.

At present, the feature only applies to messages sent by large businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform. Small businesses and individual WhatsApp Business accounts are not included in the current test. Meta has said it could consider expanding the feature to smaller businesses in the future.

Meta is expanding WhatsApp’s business ecosystem

The test comes as Meta continues to invest heavily in WhatsApp’s business services. During Meta’s Q2 2026 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company’s “Other Revenue” crossed $1 billion, with WhatsApp’s paid messaging services and subscriptions contributing a major share.

The company has also been pushing AI-powered business tools on the platform. In June, Meta rolled out AI business agents globally, with more than 1 million businesses already using them. During the earnings call, Zuckerberg highlighted Brazilian car rental company Movida, saying it has seen better customer support handling and improved conversions with AI agents.

As more companies use WhatsApp for customer support, sales and marketing, separating business conversations from personal chats has become increasingly important.

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WhatsApp has already taken steps to reduce spam

This isn’t the first time WhatsApp has tried to make business messaging less overwhelming for users. In 2024, it gave users the option to unsubscribe from marketing messages sent by brands. The platform also limited how many broadcast messages businesses and individuals can send. Later, in October 2025, it introduced another limit that stops businesses from repeatedly messaging users who haven’t replied. The first two features have already rolled out, while the third is still being refined.