OnePlus N6x launched in India: Price, availability, specifications and everything you need to know

OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus N6x in India, expanding the recently introduced N-series. The newly launched device sits below the OnePlus N6 in the lineup and is available through the OnePlus website and Amazon in India. The OnePlus N6x is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and features a 120Hz display. Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus N6x, including its price, availability, specs, and features. Also Read: OnePlus 16 launch in India cancelled? Here's what the new leak suggests

OnePlus N6x price in India, sale details and more

OnePlus N6x has launched at a starting price of Rs 18,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The higher configuration with 128GB storage costs Rs 20,999. The device will be available in two colour options — Burgundy Red and Ice Blue. Also Read: Realme leaves China, confirms switch to ColorOS 17 for future devices in other markets

The company is offering a Rs 1,500 instant bank discount on select cards. The OnePlus N6x will be up for sale in India through the OnePlus online store and Amazon, starting August 4 at 12 PM. Also Read: Is OnePlus exiting India? Report suggests brand could leave market by 2027

OnePlus N6x specifications, features

OnePlus N6x sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 254 PPI pixel density, up to 900 nits peak brightness, and a 19.6:9 aspect ratio. The device also comes with an MIL-STD-810H durability certification.

The OnePlus N6x is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex, along with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. According to the company, the device packs a vapour chamber cooling system that features 13,280 mm² heat dissipation area.

The OnePlus N6x features a 13MP single rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a CMOS sensor. On the front, the device houses a 5MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video chats. Both rear and front cameras is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 fps.

Under the hood, the OnePlus N6x is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The phone also offers 5W wired reverse charging. The phone runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 out of the box.

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Specification OnePlus N6x Display 6.8-inch HD+ (720 × 1,570 pixels) LCD, up to 120Hz, 254 PPI, 19.6:9 aspect ratio, up to 900 nits brightness Durability MIL-STD-810H certified Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex RAM 4GB Storage 64GB / 128GB Cooling System VC cooling with 13,280mm² heat dissipation area Rear Camera 13MP, f/2.2 aperture, CMOS sensor Front Camera 5MP, f/2.2 aperture Video Recording Up to 1080p at 30fps (Front & Rear) Battery & Charging 7,000mAh; 15W wired charging, 5W wired reverse charging Operating System Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 SIM Dual SIM Colours Burgundy Red, Ice Blue

OnePlus N6x rivals and competition

In the sub-Rs 20,000 price bracket, the OnePlus N6x will compete with the likes of Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Redmi 15C 5G, and OPPO K14x 5G.