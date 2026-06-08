NASA astronauts may soon wear Prada on Moon missions

NASA and Prada? That seems like an unusual combination to hear. Prada is known for handbags, fashion shows and luxury clothing. But now, the Italian fashion brand is trying something that very few luxury companies have attempted before – space technology. The company has unveiled a new garment that could eventually be worn by NASA astronauts during future missions, marking another step in Prada’s growing involvement in the space industry, Reuters reported. Also Read: Solar flare alert: NOAA issues G3 storm watch after solar eruption - what it means for India

The newly revealed garment is called the Liquid Cooling and Ventilation Garment. It is designed as an inner layer that astronauts wear beneath their spacesuits. Developed alongside Houston-based space company Axiom Space, the suit features built-in ventilation tubes designed to help regulate body temperature during missions. Also Read: NASA's Hubble captures Galaxy M88 with a black hole 100 million times the Sun's mass

At first glance, it may not look anything like a typical Prada product. But the company says its experience with materials, design and manufacturing helped contribute to the project. Speaking at the unveiling, Prada’s Chief Marketing Officer Lorenzo Bertelli said the company has expertise that can be applied beyond traditional fashion products. Also Read: NASA confirmed! Meteor blast over New England in USA with the power of 300 tons of TNT

Axiom Space has teamed up again with @Prada to introduce the Liquid Cooling and Ventilation Garment (LCVG), the innermost layer within the #AxEMU spacesuit that is designed to protect astronauts from the elements when they explore the lunar surface for the first time in more than… pic.twitter.com/Oqoz8x8Ohj — Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) June 7, 2026

Interestingly, Prada’s space ambitions didn’t begin this year. Back in 2024, the luxury brand partnered with Axiom Space on a spacesuit project intended for NASA’s Artemis missions. Those missions are expected to play a key role in returning humans to the Moon later this decade.

Why is a luxury brand interested in space?

That’s probably the first question many people will ask. One reason is visibility. Space missions attract global attention, and being associated with future Moon missions gives brands a chance to be part of that conversation. Just like iPhone? The recent Artemis II mission took iPhone in space to capture shots by astronauts.

Well, another factor for Prada in space could be the growing interest in commercial space travel. Companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin continue to push space tourism, creating a completely new market that luxury brands may want to explore.

For Prada, it will be a major step to position the company as a brand that looks beyond traditional fashion.

And, Prada is not the only company exploring space-related products. Sportswear brands have already experimented with space partnerships, while other apparel companies have worked on specialised fabrics and materials designed for use beyond Earth.

However, luxury fashion operates a little differently. Most high-end brands prefer creating their own identity rather than following competitors. So even if other luxury houses decide to enter the space sector, they will likely take a different route.

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For now, Prada seems happy being one of the first luxury names trying to make space part of its future story. And if future astronauts do end up wearing Prada-designed gear on their way to the Moon, it could become one of the most unusual fashion collaborations the industry has ever seen.