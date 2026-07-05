Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets Rs 15,000 discount in India during Samsung Days sale

Buying a new smartphone during annual Amazon or Flipkart sale is very common in India. However, what most of the buyers miss during this time is that they can also purchase a flagship device. Rather than only eyeing for e-commerce sales, you can also check individual brand sales such as Samsung Days Sale, allowing you to buy its premium Galaxy S26 ultra at a discounted rate. This a limited time price cut on a Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra, which was launched earlier this year. The price cut is happening across all storage variants via company’s official online store. Interestingly, the offer is only valid until 6 July, 2026 around 12:00 AM IST. After this, the smartphone is expected to return to its original launch price.

So, what are you waiting for, this is one of the best time to claim the offer and grab one of the most premium devices launched this year.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price cut and offer

To recall, Samsung launched its Galaxy S26 Ultra in India in three memory configurations, including 12GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB RAM + 1TB.

Prices for all three variants:

12GB RAM + 256GB – Rs 1,39,999

12GB + 512GB – Rs 1,59,999

16GB RAM + 1TB – Rs 1,89,999

Nevertheless, as part of company’s sale day promotion, every configuration is getting Rs 15,000 price cut. The revised prices are:

Variant Launch Price Discounted Price 12GB + 256GB Rs 1,39,999 Rs 1,24,999 12GB + 512GB Rs 1,59,999 Rs 1,44,999 16GB + 1TB Rs 1,89,999 Rs 1,74,999

The deal is said to be valid only until July 6, 2026, and Samsung claims it will last for a limited time. After the sale period, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be re-priced by Samsung on the official website, as usual. Even though there’s no online marketplace or offline retailers that are offering it separately, there are promotions that may vary depending on the seller.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specifications

Smartphone Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 6.9 Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a QHD+ resolution, high peak brightness for better visibility outdoors and adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smoother visuals. The screen is shielded with the newest version of Gorilla Glass and is HDR compatible for improved visuals.

In India, it features Galaxy’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor to power it. The flagship chipset is mated to up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt memory which is sufficient for gaming, video editing, multitasking and AI features.

It is powered by One UI 8, which is built on Android 16, and is loaded with a wide range of Galaxy AI capabilities to enhance productivity, image editing, translation and voice assistance.

Camera

As Samsung has continued to emphasize photography, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is no exception. The 200-megapixel primary camera is backed up by an ultra wide sensor and two dedicated telephoto cameras that offer several levels of zoom. The setup is set up to obtain detailed photos in the light while also enhancing low-light performance.

The phone offers high-quality video recording, sophisticated image processing, better portrait shooting capabilities and increased night mode capabilities. On its face, it features a 12-megapixel selfie camera for taking photos and making video calls.

Battery and charging

The Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 5,000mAh battery that has been optimized for extended battery life, suitable for an average day of use. It offers 45W wired fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging for certain accessories like Galaxy Buds and smartwatches.

Samsung has also integrated a number of battery optimization features with artificial intelligence to optimise power consumption to match usage.

Additional features

The Samsung premium Ultra design comes with the built-in S Pen, which allows users to take notes, sketch or edit documents. It comes with a 5G-capable, dust and water-resistant titanium frame, stereo speaker, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC and more.

The company has also enhanced their software commitment with the Android OS which they are going to provide for multiple years, which will help its customers to keep the phone updated for longer.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specifications at a glance

Specification Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Display 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, QHD+, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy RAM 12GB / 16GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Rear Cameras 200MP main + Ultra-wide + Dual telephoto cameras Front Camera 12MP Battery 5,000mAh Charging 45W wired, wireless charging, reverse wireless charging Operating System Android 16 with One UI 8 Water Resistance IP68 Special Features Built-in S Pen, Galaxy AI, Wi-Fi 7, 5G

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Competitors

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is in a fiercely competitive premium smartphone market, with stiff competition from the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Xiaomi 16 Ultra.

For fans of the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is still a solid option, and it’s highly versatile when it comes to video footage quality, plus software support. But Samsung’s built-in S Pen, optical zooming ability and customisable Android experience are more flexible.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL has a strong emphasis on computational photography and AI-powered software capabilities