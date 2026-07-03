India's FIRST private orbital rocket set to launch this month: All about Vikram-1

India is preparing to achieve another milestone in space journey, but this time, ISRO isn’t leading the mission. It is a Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace, which has announced that its Vikram-1 rocket is set to launch this month. What’s special about it? Vikram-1 will be India’s first privately developed orbital launch vehicle. Also Read: ISRO launches Indian Space Hackathon 2026: How students can apply and win internships

The Aerospace company has revealed that the mission is known as Aagaman, which is expected to take off during a launch window that opens on July 12 and continues till August 4. However, it will also depend on weather conditions, safety approvals, and final testing. The launch will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Also Read: Meet NASA's Artemis III crew: The astronauts preparing for the next Moon mission

What is Mission Aagaman?

Skyroot has named its first orbital mission Aagaman, which means “arrival” in Sanskrit. According to the company, the biggest goal isn’t just launching the rocket. Engineers want to study how every part of Vikram-1 performs during an actual flight. This includes everything from propulsion and stage separation to navigation, guidance and overall vehicle performance. Also Read: NASA astronauts may soon wear Prada on Moon missions

The company says this data cannot be fully recreated during ground testing and will help improve future commercial launches.

What can Vikram-1 do?

Vikram-1 is a seven-storey launch vehicle built using lightweight carbon composite materials. It also uses propulsion systems developed by Skyroot, including 3D-printed rocket engines.

The rocket is designed to carry satellites weighing up to 350kg into Low Earth Orbit. For its first mission, Vikram-1 will attempt to place customer payloads into an orbit around 450km above Earth.

The upcoming launch will also carry a mix of Indian and international payloads, making it a partially commercial mission.

Why is this launch important for India?

India has seen private companies enter the space sector over the last few years, but Vikram-1 takes things a step further. Back in 2022, Skyroot successfully launched Vikram-S, which became the first privately built Indian rocket to reach space. However, that was a sub-orbital mission. Vikram-1 is designed to place satellites into orbit, making it a much bigger test for the company.

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If Mission Aagaman goes as planned, Skyroot plans to conduct one or two more demonstration flights before moving towards regular commercial launches. For now, all eyes are on Sriharikota, where India’s first privately built orbital rocket is waiting for its biggest test yet.