Upcoming smartphone launches in July 2026 in India: Oppo Reno 16, Nothing Phone 4b, Samsung foldables, more

June was mostly about software announcements, especially WWDC 2026. But July is bringing the focus back to smartphones. And unlike last month, this time the lineup is a mix of premium foldables, camera-focused phones and a new Nothing device. Also Read: 7 best phones under Rs 40,000 you can buy right now

From the Oppo Reno 16 series to Samsung’s next-generation foldables and Nothing Phone (4b), several brands are expected to introduce new phones over the next few weeks. So, if you’ve been planning to upgrade your smartphone, it might be worth waiting a little longer. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro, OLED iPad mini production begins as Samsung prepares displays for Apple’s future lineup

Here’s a look at the biggest smartphone launches expected in July 2026.

Oppo Reno 16 series (July 2)

Oppo is expected to kick off the month with the Reno 16 series. The company is expected to launch two phones — the Reno 16 and Reno 16c — in India. The Reno 16 is expected to feature a compact 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Reno 16c may offer a slightly bigger 6.57-inch panel. Both devices are tipped to focus heavily on cameras and durability. Leaks also suggest a new AI Snap Key, multiple IP ratings, an aluminium frame and large batteries.

Based on the leaks, the Oppo Reno 16 may cost around Rs 60,000, and the Oppo Reno 16c could be priced around Rs 50,000. However, final prices are still unknown.

Nothing Phone (4b) (July 7)

Nothing has already confirmed that a new B-series smartphone is arriving on July 7 — the Nothing Phone (4b). The phone is expected to sit below the Phone (4a) in the lineup. Based on the leaks and rumours, it could feature the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, NothingOS based on Android 16 and the brand’s signature transparent design language. Reports also suggest a dual rear camera setup and a battery of around 5,400mAh. Talking about the price, it could land around Rs 28,000-30,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (Expected: July 22)

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to be the biggest smartphone launch of the month. Interestingly, Samsung is rumoured to launch two different book-style foldables this year. Reports suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could arrive with a wider design, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra may continue with the familiar tall form factor seen on previous Fold models.

Both phones are expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, bigger batteries, thinner bodies and camera upgrades over the predecessor.

The expected price of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to be around Rs 1.75 lakh, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra may sit above Rs 2.1 lakh.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 (Expected: July 22)

Along with the book-like foldables, Samsung is also expected to launch a flip-style phone just like every year. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is tipped to come with a slightly thinner design and the Exynos 2600 processor. Apart from that, most of the changes are expected to be minor, with Samsung likely focusing more on refinement than a complete redesign. It is expected to be priced between Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1.20 lakh.

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Motorola Razr 70 series (Expected)

Motorola is also expected to bring the Razr 70 lineup to India after its global debut. The Razr 70 Ultra is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a large pOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery. The regular Razr 70, meanwhile, could target buyers looking for a relatively affordable flip phone. Motorola hasn’t confirmed the India launch date yet, but reports suggest both phones could arrive sometime in July.