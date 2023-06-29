Meta today announced that it is expanding the “Why Am I Seeing This?” feature in the Instagram and Facebook Reels. Here's what we know so far.

Meta today announced that it is rolling out a bunch of new features for Instagram and Facebook users. These new features are not only aimed at helping users understand why they are seeing specific content on the two platforms, particularly in the case of Reels, but they will also give users more flexibility in terms of customising controls on the two platforms.

So, here are all the new features coming to Facebook and Instagram:

Why Am I Seeing This? feature on Facebook and Instagram

Meta today announced that it is expanding the availability of the ‘Why Am I Seeing This?’ feature to the Reels on Instagram and Facebook. In addition to this, the company is also making this feature available in Instagram’s Explore page so that users can understand the reason why that post is being shown to them.

“We’re expanding our “Why Am I Seeing This?” feature in Instagram Reels tab and Explore, and Facebook Reels in the coming weeks, after previously launching it for some Feed content and all ads on both Facebook and Instagram,” Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs at Meta, wrote in a blogpost.

“You’ll be able to click on an individual reel to see more information about how your previous activity may have informed the machine learning models that shape and deliver the reels you see,” he added.

Moreover, the tech giant said that it wants to be more transparent about its AI (artificial intelligence) systems and give more control to users over the content shown to them.

“Today, we’re building on that commitment by being more transparent around several of the AI systems that incorporate your feedback to rank content across Facebook and Instagram. These systems make it more likely that the posts you see are relevant and interesting to you,” Clegg said.

Granular controls on Facebook and Instagram

Meta also announced that it is making it easier for users to customise their experience on Facebook and Instagram. To make this possible, the company has created centralised places on Facebook and Instagram where users can customise controls that influence the content that they see on each app. “You can visit your Feed Preferences on Facebook and the Suggested Content Control Center on Instagram through the three-dot menu on relevant posts, as well as through Settings,” the Meta executive added.

Interested on Instagram

Lastly, Meta announced that it is testing a new feature on Instagram that will make it possible for users to indicate that they are “Interested” in a recommended reel in the Reels tab, so the company can show them more of what they like.

Users can already select “Not Interested” from the three-dot menu on the post to see fewer posts of that type.