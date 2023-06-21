comscore
Instagram now lets you download Reels from public accounts

Apps

Instead of relying on third-party apps, you can now download Reels directly from Instagram with the new downloading feature.

Meta-owned Instagram is rolling out the ability to download Reels shared by public accounts to the camera roll, in the US. Also Read - Meta tests Reels on Quest headset

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said on his broadcast channel on Wednesday, “In the US, we’re rolling out the ability to download Reels shared by public accounts to your camera roll. Just tap the Share icon on a Reel you love and select Download.” “Worth mentioning, Reels shared by private accounts can’t be downloaded and public accounts can turn off the ability for people to download their Reels in Account Settings.” Also Read - Instagram's new change enlarges icons for Stories and it's kind of annoying

Mosseri didn’t specify whether there will be any watermark on the downloaded Reels. However, a picture shared by him indicates that the downloaded video will have the account name of the user who posted it and the company’s logo. This is similar to what TikTok does when you download videos from the app.

To download a public Reel, tap the share button, represented by the paper plane. You will see the option to download the Reel. Tapping it will begin downloading the Reel on your phone, provided you have given the app the necessary permissions.

The launch of the downloading feature will minimise the use of third-party apps and websites to download Reels, but only in the US for now. Instagram said that this feature will be available in more markets, including India, soon. But until that happens, you can download Reels in India through several methods. You could use a third-party app to download Reels or try one of these tricks:

By using the “Add to story” option and then saving it, you can save a Reel on your phone easily. Alternatively, you can use your phone’s inbuilt screen recorder to record the Reel and save it on your phone.

Last month, the company introduced new editing updates on Reels, to help creators unleash their creativity. The update includes features like Split, Speed, and Replace. Meanwhile, last week, Meta announced that it was rolling out the broadcast channels on Instagram globally, along with a new ‘Collaborators’ feature which allows creators to invite other creators (or fans) to participate in their broadcast channel.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: June 21, 2023 2:32 PM IST
