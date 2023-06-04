Google rolling out new viewer mode in Meet: Here's how to use it

Google is rolling out a new viewer mode in its video communication service ‘Meet’, which will allow users to select “Everyone is a viewer” when creating their Calendar invite. Also Read - Google launches Duet AI for Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Meet, more

Viewers are meeting attendees who cannot share their audio or video in the meeting, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blog post on Friday.

When using Google Meet for large meetings, designating attendees as "viewers" will help reduce potential meeting distractions, like audio disruptions. Also, this will keep the attendees focused on the speaker and the content of the meeting.

“When it’s time for the larger group to engage, hosts can transition viewers to contributors,” the company said.

“Viewers will be able to use Meet features such as Q&As and polls. Viewers will not be able to use in-meeting chat or emoji reactions– viewer support for these features is coming in the future,” it added.

Meanwhile, in April this year, the tech giant rolled out a 1080p video call option for users of its video communication service, in an effort to enhance the user experience. Another Meet Workspace feature allows workplace admins to provide special backgrounds for virtual meetings.

How to set “everyone is a viewer” in Google Meet

Once this feature rolls out, you will be able to set up large meetings with only core attendants sharing audio and video. Viewers will only be able to observe the meeting without sharing their video. To do so, go to video call options when setting up a Google Meet and select the ‘Guests’ section, and select ‘Everyone is a viewer by default’.

After this, you can select the co-hosts and contributors from the same section. These people will be able to share their video and audio during the call. Hosts and co-hosts can also turn viewers into contributors during the meeting and allow them to share audio and video.

– With written inputs from IANS