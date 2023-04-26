comscore
Google Meet gets support for Full HD video calls: How this feature works

Apps

Google has rolled out a major update to Google Meet that brings support for higher resolution video calls. Here’s everything we know about this feature.

Highlights

  • Google has rolled out another major update to Google Meet.
  • This update brings support for full HD video calls to Google Meet.
  • This feature is not available to users with a Personal Google Account.
Google Meet

Image: Google

Google Meet is getting a major upgrade in terms of camera capabilities for video calling. Google has announced that now Google Meet users will be able to enjoy resolutions up to 1080 pixels or full HD resolution during video calls. Previously this resolution was limited to 720p or HD resolution. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a official-looking renders surface ahead of rumored launch next month

Google, in a blog post, explained that this resolution is available on the web when using a computer with a 1080p camera and enough computing power in meetings with two participants. This means that your PC needs to have a web camera with full HD resolution capabilities for this feature to work among other things. Google has also listed a host of other requirements for this feature to work optimally, which you can check here. Also Read - Android users may soon see a made-in-India alternative to Google Play Store

“Note that additional bandwidth is required to be able to send 1080p video — Meet will automatically adjust the resolution if the device is bandwidth constrained,” Google wrote in a blog post. Also Read - How to hide your personal photos on Android: A step-by-step guide

The new full HD resolution feature is off by default. To switch to better resolution during video calls, eligible users will have to select the feature when prompted before entering the meeting. Alternatively, users can also turn this feature on or off via the settings menu in Google Meet.

Who is eligible to get Google Meet’s new feature?

As far as eligibility is concerned, Google says that ability to stream video in full HD resolution during a video call on Google Meet is available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Education Plus, Enterprise Essentials and Frontline customers. The feature is also available to Google One subscribers with 2TB or more storage space with eligible devices.

However, Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, Nonprofits, and G Suite Basic and Business customers do not have access to this feature. Google also says that users with personal Google Accounts don’t have access to this feature.

When will Google Meet’s new feature be available?

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that it has started rolling out the support for full HD video call support to all eligible users and that it is expected to complete the roll out within a couple of weeks.

  • Published Date: April 26, 2023 10:35 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 26, 2023 10:37 AM IST
