Google Meet's new feature lets admins provide custom background pics

Tech giant Google has announced that it is rolling out new features to its video-communication service "Google Meet", including the ability to allow admins to provide custom background images for their users.

"We've heard from our users that having backgrounds that match your brand guidelines are important for visual polish during critical meetings," the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blog post on Tuesday.

With the new feature, admins can provide a set of images for the “background replace” feature in Google Meet. This will allow users to easily select an image that properly represents their company’s specific brand and style.

Also, the tech giant is rolling out “External” labels for Meet participants.

“Users will see a label in the top-left corner of their meeting screen indicating that participants who are external to the meeting host’s domain have joined the meeting,” the company said.

Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant launched several new 360-degree video backgrounds for Meet users on mobile for both iOS and Android.

— IANS