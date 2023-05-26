Acer launched a new gaming laptop dubbed as the Acer Predator Triton 16. The launch comes just days ahead of Computex that will kickstart on May 30 in Taipei and go on until June 2. The newly launched Predator Triton 16 gaming laptop is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. In addition to this, the newly launched gaming laptop comes with dual 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans, Vortex Flow technology, and liquid metal grease for advanced cooling capabilities during peak performance. Also Read - Acer announces Swift Edge 16 laptop: Check price, specifications availability

Acer Predator Triton 16 price and availability

The newly launched Acer Predator Triton 16 will come at a starting price of $1,799.99 (Rs 1,48,661 approximately). Acer says that it will be available in the US, Europe, Middle East and Africa starting September 2023. There is no word on availability in India yet. Also Read - Microsoft integrates AI front & centre into Windows 11 with Windows Copilot

Acer Predator Triton 16 specifications and features

Coming to features, the Acer Predator Triton 16 gaming laptop is 19.9mm thin. It comes with a metal chassis with a sparkling silver finish on the outside and narrow bezels on the inside. Talking about the display, the laptop sports a 16-inch WQXGA IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, a peak brightness of 500nits and a screen refresh rate of 240Hz. Furthermore, the laptop offers a DCI-P3, 100 percent colour gamut and support for Nvidia’s Advanced Optimus and Nvidia’s G-SYNC technology, which the company says provides a smooth experience and vibrant images during the most visually demanding games. Also Read - Windows 11 Phone Link feature may make your connected iPhone vulnerable

In terms of the performance, the Acer Predator Triton 16 gaming laptop is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processors with 5.4GHz of max turbo frequency. This processor is coupled with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, along with Nvidia’s DLSS 3 technology and its bundle of Max-Q technology, which Acer says offers features for optimised ray tracing and performance across the board. In terms of the storage, Acer says that its newly launched gaming laptop can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR5 5200 MHz RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe M.2 SSDs storage space in RAID 0 configuration.

For thermals, the laptop has a dual-fan system with custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fans. It also comes with Acer’s Vortex Flow technology, consisting of dedicated heat pipes and exhaust vents to keep the internals cool, and liquid metal thermal grease, which offers better heat emission to keep the machine running at peak performance.

The laptop runs Windows 11 and it comes with Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro (E2600+Wi-Fi 6E 1675i), along with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a Type-C USB port with Thunderbolt 4, and a Micro SD card reader for connectivity. It also has fingerprint reader with Windows Hello support for added protection.