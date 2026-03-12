8 best induction under Rs 5,000 to beat LPG gas shortage

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Mar 12, 2026, 04:01 PM (IST)
The Havells 1600W Induction Cooktop comes with 9 cooking options and push button controls for easy operation. It features a digital display with LED indication, overheat protection, auto pan detection, and auto power off for safety. Price: Rs 3,499.
The Prestige PIC 20 Induction Cooktop comes with 1600 W power and push button controls for easy operation. It features an automatic whistle counter and Indian menu options for convenient cooking. Price: Rs 2,899.
The KENT Star Induction Cooktop comes with 3000 W power for fast cooking. It features 6 preset menus, a microcrystalline glass surface, and feather touch controls. The cooker also offers overheat protection and auto turn-off for safety. Price: Rs 4,399.
The Havells Evo Cook TC20 Induction Cooktop comes with 2000 W power and 8 cooking options for versatile use. It features touch controls, multiple power and temperature modes, and 6000 V triple surge protection for safety. Price: Rs 4,899.
The Wonderchef Acura 1400W Single Induction Cooktop comes with 11 preset functions for easy cooking. It features push touch control, an advanced dual layer coil, and automatic shut off for safety. The cooker has an LED display and is made with toughened glass material. Price: Rs 2,198.
The Bajaj IRX 220F Infrared Induction Cooktop comes with 2200 W power for quick cooking. It features 11 power levels and 3 preset menus for versatile use. The cooker has feather touch controls and a digital display for easy operation. Price: Rs 3,699.
The Philips Viva Collection Induction Cooker comes with 2100 Watts power for fast cooking. It features an extra safe automatic off function and temperature control for precise cooking. The cooker also includes 6 preset menus for convenient use. Price: Rs 4,099.
The Prestige PIC16.0 Induction Cooker comes with an elegant design and easy-to-use push buttons. It features an automatic start option and an automatic voltage regulator for safe and stable cooking. The cooker is compact and suitable for daily use in Indian kitchens. Price: Rs 3,549.
