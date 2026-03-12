POCO X8 Pro series India price leaks ahead of launch; Iron Man Edition teased

POCO is preparing to introduce the X8 Pro series in India later next week. The company has already confirmed that the lineup will include two models — the POCO X8 Pro and the POCO X8 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch, new leaks have shared possible pricing details for both phones. At the same time, a teaser from POCO suggests that a special Iron Man-themed edition could also be on the way. Also Read: POCO X8 Pro series India launch set for March 17: POCO X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max coming

Iron Man Edition teased ahead of launch

In a recent post on X, POCO hinted at the arrival of an Iron Man-themed X-series phone. The company did not confirm the exact model name. However, tech blogger Paras Guglani claimed that the special edition could be based on the upcoming POCO X8 Pro series.

Images shared by the tipster show a phone with an Iron Man insignia on the rear panel along with a Stark Industries logo. The device appears in a black finish, with POCO branding placed near the top-right of the back panel. The leak also suggests that the special edition may come in a themed retail box and could include a customised case.

For now, POCO has only teased the idea of an Iron Man-themed device and has not officially confirmed which model will receive the treatment.

POCO X8 Pro series price in India (leaked)

Separately, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has shared expected pricing for the upcoming series. According to the tip, the POCO X8 Pro 5G could launch in India with a starting price of around Rs 35,000. The higher-end POCO X8 Pro Max 5G is said to start near Rs 42,000.

If these numbers turn out to be accurate, the new series would arrive at a higher price than the previous generation. For reference, the POCO X7 Pro launched in India last year with a starting price of Rs 27,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB variant.

POCO X8 Pro series India launch date and time

The POCO X8 Pro series is scheduled to launch in India on March 17 at 5:30 p.m. IST. The devices will be sold through Flipkart.

POCO X8 Pro, POCO X8 Pro Max specs

POCO has already confirmed some of the key specifications. The POCO X8 Pro 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor and pack a 6,500mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the POCO X8 Pro Max 5G is confirmed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset along with a larger 9,000mAh battery.

More details about the lineup, including the possible Iron Man Edition, are likely to be revealed closer to the launch date.