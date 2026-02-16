HyperX Cloud Jet Dual Wireless Headset review: Low latency gaming without the extras

HyperX has long been one of the go-to brands for those looking for gaming peripherals. And when it comes to wireless headsets in budget, most brands offer just RGB props. They hardly do the job of what gaming headphones are meant for. That’s where HyperX Cloud Jet steps in and changes the game! Though it does not usher in those glowing lights, it brings dual wireless connectivity – offering the best of both worlds in a package. Also Read: Looking for Gaming Headphones Under Rs 5,000? Here Are the Best Picks

While the HyperX Cloud Jet Dual Wireless Gaming Headphones are officially priced at Rs 6,977, these can be easily bought for under Rs 5,000 on Amazon. Like every tech product, the headset has its perks as well as a few caveats. Read on to find out if it could complement your setup, or should you skip it. Also Read: HyperX Cloud III, HyperX Cirro Buds Pro TWS earbuds debut in India

Design, Build and Comfort: Surprisingly Solid

The unboxing experience is just basic here – you get the HyperX Cloud Jet headphones, a 2.4GHz USB dongle, a USB-A to USB-C charging cable, and the quick start guide. I have the Black version, but it is also available in a Blue-white colourway. When I first held the headset, it felt surprisingly light and I was a bit sceptical about the build quality of the device. But the plastic does not feel cheap like other budget headphones, it is actually very sturdy and feels durable. And the 298 grams lightweight design should add more comfort to your extended gaming sessions.

As I said, the HyperX Cloud Jet doesn’t rock those RGB lights – and for a change, it did not bother me. I like how the headset embraces that matte finish and the subtle not-in-your-face branding.

The earcups don’t tilt or swivel much, but perfectly snugs on your ears. It may be bummer for those who like to hang the headphones around their necks when they are not in use. The cushions are thick and well padded. They are made of breathable mesh fabric, which doesn’t get all sweaty during long periods of gaming sessions. The left earcup is loaded with all the controls – volume wheel, connectivity switch, and power button. It also houses the charging port and the swivel-to-mute flexible mic as well.

The headphone lacks an adjustable or slidable headband; however, it does have a suspension strap that adjusts accordingly on your head. It isn’t the best solution, especially if you have a larger head. The weight distribution is evidently impressive – it feels light and comfortable even when you game for hours.

Audio Quality: Where It Shines

The HyperX Cloud Jet houses 40mm dynamic drivers, but it is purely tuned for gaming. It’s not your regular music headset. I tried a few songs from my playlist – everything from pop to Bollywood. And clearly, it lacks the balanced sound signature an audiophile would expect – there’s no thumping bass and the audio elements feel flat.

The headphones are meant for gaming, and I put them to test on my PS5, tablet, and even mobile. On the console, I connected it through the 2.4GHz adapter and tried some the survival horror Resident Evil Village and then the third-person adventure Assassin’s Creed Mirage. I could hear the mutant creatures and the enemies loud and clear. Even the dialogues sounded sharp.

On the mobile, I tried competitive titles like BGMI and COD Mobile, and there was nothing to complain about. The Cloud Jet delivers on its promise of HyperX Signature Sound. The footsteps were distinguishable and spatial, making it easier to pinpoint enemy locations.

That said, I would recommend using the headphones over a dongle connection. Bluetooth is convenient, but it brings a slight delay – and low latency is crucial for those into competitive gaming. The 2.4GHz dongle fixes the audio lag and the delay feels barely noticeable.

There’s no active noise cancellation (ANC) support on these headphones, but the clamp-fit design offers decent passive noise cancellation and should suffice in most cases.

Mic Quality: Does the Job

The Cloud Jet is equipped with a non-detachable boom microphone on the left earcup. The arm is flexible and holds the position it is set in. The highlight here is the swivel-to-mute function, which comes in handy when you want to switch off the mic without searching for a tiny button. Over Discord, my friends could hear me loud and clear. However, it struggles a little while filtering the background noise especially if there are people talking nearby (if your room is noisy, your teammates may hear everything).

While no one uses bulky gaming headphones for general calls, I used this headset during a few voice and video calls as well. The experience was largely similar for the person talking on the other end. It wasn’t completely silent or perfectly clear, but it also didn’t pick up so much background noise that my voice got lost. I never got complained about the surrounding noise. So, I think these can be used for basic calls while you are gaming on your phone.

Connectivity and Controls: Switch Modes in Seconds

HyperX Cloud Jet is one of the few reliable dual wireless connectivity headsets in a budget – and I may say that it justifies its price here. You can easily switch between the adapter and Bluetooth modes using the slider button on the left earcup. It uses 2.4GHz dongle for low-latency and Bluetooth 5.3 for a reliable connection. For fast-paced FPS shooter titles, it is best to use the adapter connectivity, so you don’t face any lags or delays. The Bluetooth mode is an added convenience for mobile gaming and stuff.

It can be connected to your PC, Mac, PS4/PS5, or mobile devices. One caveat here is that it doesn’t connect to an Xbox console, which may disappoint a lot of users.

The controls on the headset are pretty neat. There’s the volume wheel, power button, and slider switch to hop between the two wireless modes. However, I’d really like if it came with a companion app to tweak audio profiles – it would have made the Cloud Jet a complete package.

Battery and Charging: Gets You Through

HyperX claims that the Cloud Jet can offer up to 25 hours of playtime on Bluetooth and 20 hours over adapter. During my usage, I experienced an extended session of gaming and it lasted me a little over 17 hours collectively. But it depends on your usage pattern and the connectivity modes – I mostly used it for console gaming. While that number is close to the company’s claim, I have seen a lot of other devices that offer over 40 hours of backup at this price.

Coming to the charging technology, it uses USB-C and takes over four hours to juice up the battery from flat to 100%. That could be a letdown for many gamers, given its low battery life. If the headset dies on you while in a crucial PvP, you have no other option to keep it going.

Verdict: Good for Gaming, But…

The HyperX Cloud Jet is clearly built with one focus in mind – gaming. And in that department, it does what it promises. The 2.4GHz USB dongle connection delivers low-latency audio, footsteps are easy to track, and in competitive games that really matters. The mic is usable for team chats, and the swivel-to-mute feature is genuinely convenient.

That said, this is not a headset for music lovers. The sound profile feels flat outside of gaming, there’s no ANC, and battery life is decent but not class-leading. The lack of Xbox support and a companion app also limits its appeal.

If you’re looking for a lightweight, dual wireless headset mainly for PC or PlayStation and mobile gaming under Rs 5,000, the Cloud Jet makes sense. But if you want an all-rounder for music, calls, and long battery backup, you may want to explore other options.