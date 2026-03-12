Watching YouTube on smart TV? Prepare for longer ads

Watching videos on YouTube from the comfort of the room has become a daily habit for almost everyone. From movie reviews to quick tutorials and long podcasts, the TV screen has quietly become one of the biggest places people consume YouTube content. But if you’re someone who prefers watching YouTube on a smart TV or streaming device, the experience may soon change a bit. Also Read: YouTube’s AI tool to detect deepfakes now available to journalists and government officials

YouTube has started introducing 30-second non-skippable ads for TV viewers, meaning some ads will have to be watched completely before your video resumes. Also Read: Apple challenges YouTube, Spotify with new video podcast feature

What exactly is changing

As per a report by Android Authority, the new advertising format is designed specifically for connected TVs, such as smart TVs or streaming devices connected to the internet. According to the company, these ads will run for 30 seconds and cannot be skipped, unlike many existing YouTube ads that allow users to skip after a few seconds, the report added. Also Read: YouTube finally lands on Apple Vision Pro after long wait

These ads are part of a format known as VRC non-skip ads, which ensure that the full message from advertisers is delivered when content is watched on a television screen. The change highlights how YouTube viewing habits are evolving. More people are watching content on larger screens at home, and the platform is adapting its ad strategy to match that shift.

Why TV viewers may see longer ads

The idea behind the new format is fairly simple. When people watch videos on TV, they tend to treat the experience more like traditional television. Because of that, YouTube believes longer ad formats can work better on bigger screens compared to shorter mobile ads.

The company also says its systems will automatically adjust ad types depending on the device. For example, someone watching on a phone might still see shorter ads like six-second bumper ads or skippable ads, while TV viewers may see the full 30-second version.

Another interesting part of the rollout is that YouTube’s AI systems will manage ad delivery automatically. Instead of advertisers choosing a single ad format, the system can mix different types of ads based on where the viewer is watching. That means the same campaign could show different ad styles on a phone, laptop, or TV.