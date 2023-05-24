Microsoft announces new features for Windows 11: Here s what s new

comscore
News

Microsoft announces new features for Windows 11: Smarter VPN access, BLE support, more

News

Microsoft has announced a bunch of new features that it will start rolling out to Windows 11 users starting today. Here's what we know about it.

Highlights

  • Microsoft has announced new features for Windows 11 PCs.
  • The list includes smarter VPN access and BLE support.
  • Microsoft has started rolling out these new features globally.
Windows 11

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft, at its Build 2023 annual conference, introduced Windows Copilot, making the operating system first of its kind to have centralised AI assistance. In addition to this, the company announced a host of new features for Windows 11, some of Microsoft has already started rolling out on personal computers across the globe. Also Read - Microsoft integrates AI front & centre into Windows 11 with Windows Copilot

“In February, we brought the new AI-powered Bing to the taskbar and other features to improve the way people get things done on their PCs. Today, we are providing a look at new features and enhancements for Windows 11 that will start to become starting May 24,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Microsoft Edge in getting "Edge for Gamer" mode to enhance gaming experience: Here's how it will work

So, here are all the new features coming to Windows 11… Also Read - LinkedIn rolls out verifications to save job seekers from fraud: Here's how it works

More privacy settings

Microsoft announced that starting May 24, the company is rolling out a new app privacy setting to Windows 11 users that will give customers the ability to allow or block access to information from the presence sensor. It will also allow users to easily enable and disable presence sensing features like wake on approach/lock on leave.

Better VPN access

The company is also rolling out a new feature called ‘Glanceable VPN’ on the taskbar in Windows 11. This feature will allow users to easily find the VPN status with just a glance. “If your device is connected to a recognised VPN, a small shield icon will appear over the active network connection on your taskbar, keeping you focused and in your flow,” the company wrote.

As far as availability is concerned, Microsoft says that the Glanceable VPN feature will be available to Windows 11 user starting today and customers can turn VPN on or off via Quick Settings.

Account badging

Starting in June, Windows 11 users will get access to a feature called account badging. This feature will allow users to get an alert on their Start menu when their account needs attention, making it even easier to ensure that their information and PC are protected.

Live captions

Microsoft is also expanding language support for its Live Captions feature. The company says this feature will now expand to 10 additional languages spanning 21 regions. Here’s a detailed list: Chinese (Simplified, China), Chinese (Traditional, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan), Danish, English (Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, United States), French (Canada, France), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Spanish (Mexico, Spain)

Bluetooth Low Energy support

Lastly, the company announced that Bluetooth Low Energy Audio support for the PC ecosystem. The company said that in partnership with Samsung Galaxy and Intel, Bluetooth LE Audio will bring high-quality audio at low power, delivering better experiences for calls, videos, and music on compatible devices, including wireless ear buds such as the Galaxy Buds2 Pro. “We’re excited about this new feature and future possibilities as Bluetooth® LE Audio expands to more devices,” the company added.

  • Published Date: May 24, 2023 10:08 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Microsoft announces new features for Windows 11: Here s what s new

Meta starts third and final round of layoffs

Jio launches new JioFiber plan in India: Check details

The Last of Us drama's success boosts sales of the game series

Apple sets up billboards of its new health data privacy campaign globally

Apple WWDC 2023 kicks off on June 5: Things we're excited about

WWDC 2023: Apple is all about safety and support, says Indian developer duo

WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video