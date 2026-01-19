Redmi Note 15 5G review: Not a budget king, but a solid choice

Realme Note 15 5G has done something which no Redmi fan wants ever – a price jump over Rs 20,000. While the surge in RAM prices has a significant impact on almost all smartphones, but the Redmi Note series has always been about value-for-money without spending huge. Especially the vanilla model. But with the Redmi Note 15 5G, is Xiaomi really trying to hold on to that “budget king” crown? Also Read: Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, 15 Pro+ 5G India Launch Teased After Global Debut: What To Expect

I have already shared my first impressions about the design, display, and initial usage. But now that I've spent more time with it, and the main question is: does it still feel like a Redmi Note worth its higher price?

Display 6.77-inch curved AMOLED Display, 120Hz, 3200 nits peak Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Cameras 108MP, 8MP (ultrawide) Selfie Cameras 20MP Battery 5520mAh Charging Support 45W wired Operating System Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 is based on Android 15 Price Rs 22,999

Redmi Note 15: Design and Display

The Redmi Note 15 5G continues with a clean and minimal design language. The Mist Purple variant I’m using has a soft wave-like pattern at the back that saves it from being simply minimalistic. It’s subtle, and that works in its favour. What else is important here is that the curved edges also make the phone comfortable to hold, especially during long scrolling or gaming sessions. At just 178g and 7.35mm thickness, it feels light and slim in the hand. The IP66 rating is another good addition, to keep it safe against dust and water splashes, something which is still rare in this segment.

The display is one of the highlights as it features a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3200 nits peak brightness, and a 12-bit DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. In real-world usage, the screen looks sharp, colourful, and bright enough even outdoors. Whether I was watching YouTube, scrolling Instagram, or playing games, the viewing experience felt premium for the price. Where it lacks is a consistent refresh rate, as most of the apps, such as Spotify, Gmail, and phone app were restricted to 60Hz.

Redmi Note 15 Performance

The Redmi Note 15 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. For everyday use, social media, YouTube, calling, browsing, and camera usage, the phone runs smoothly, as it must be for being a perfect daily driver. App launches are quick too, as I rarely found any major stutter during normal usage.

However, when you push it with heavy multitasking, it starts showing tantrums occasionally. Switching between multiple apps or loading heavier apps in the background can sometimes feel laggy. So, the simple trick to get rid of this situation is to make sure that you are clearing background apps regularly.

To my surprise, gaming performance is decent. I played Call of Duty Mobile and Asphalt Legends at high settings, and for 30 to 45 minutes, the experience was mostly stable without major frame drops. However, longer gaming sessions do show some occasional hiccups, but it is the thermals which Redmi Note 15 manages well.

A similar experience is further backed by the Benchmarks as the phone scored 1,015 in single-core and 2,866 in multi-core on Geekbench, along with around 5.24 lakh on AnTuTu.

Where it lacks is that software, as it ships with HyperOS 2 skin but is based on Android 15 instead of the latest Android 16. Well, it comes with suitable animations, transitions and customisation options, but still feels it is not enough. However, the always-on-display mode and homescreen have an ample amount of customisation options. Bloatware is also there, but the only good part is that you can avoid it while uninstalling each one of them. The good part is that Redmi offers four years of OS and six years of security updates, which we rarely get in this price segment.

Redmi Note 15 Cameras

The Redmi Note 15 5G features a 108MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. In daylight, the main camera captures sharp images with punchy colours and decent dynamic range, which is good for social media and casual photography, though it sometimes punches a little too hard with over-saturation. The ultra-wide camera is usable, but it does struggle with colour consistency and details compared to the main sensor. It’s fine for wide shots, but you’ll notice the quality drop.

Interestingly, the 20MP selfie camera turned out to be more impressive. It captures good details, maintains natural skin tones, and handles dynamic range better than expected. But it may sometimes make your skin more like a beauty-filter experiment, especially in outdoor selfies.

Talking about the low-light photography, the main camera manages to brighten up scenes, but details and natural colours take a hit, making photos look slightly processed.

Redmi Note 15: Battery and Charging

Redmi Note 15 gets a battery jump from its predecessor with a 5,520mAh battery, which easily lasts more than a full day, even with gaming, social media, camera usage, and streaming. With lighter usage, it can stretch close to two days, which is impressive for such a slim phone. This is good but considering many other competitors in the same price segment even launched 7000mAh battery phones, the Redmi Note 15 5G still looks way behind the others.

Charging is handled by a 45W fast charger, which takes around 1 hour and 15 minutes to go from 0 to 100 percent. Again, it’s not the fastest in the segment, but it’s reliable!

Redmi Note 15: Verdict

The Redmi Note 15 5G is a familiar Redmi formula done right. It looks good, feels light and premium, offers a bright AMOLED display, decent cameras, and stable everyday performance. Xiaomi has done a lot of things right here. However, the higher starting price of Rs 22,999 changes the conversation. At this price, the competition becomes tougher.

If your priority is a slim, good-looking phone with a great display and decent cameras, the Redmi Note 15 5G is still a solid pick. But if you are a heavy gamer or someone who wants the best performance for the money, you may find better value elsewhere. Having said that, the Redmi Note 15 5G is still a good Redmi, just not the obvious budget king it used to be.