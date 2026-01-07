CES 2026: ASUS Refreshes ROG Zephyrus Series, ROG Zephyrus Duo Launches With Dual Displays

ASUS has refreshed its ROG Zephyrus lineup at CES 2026. The lineup includes the ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16, and the dual-screen Zephyrus Duo. For now, ASUS has not shared pricing or availability details, but the refresh brings newer processors, updated graphics options, and OLED displays. Also Read: Motorola Signature Debuts With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 165Hz AMOLED Display: Price, Specs

ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16 Details

The ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 are powered by the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and run on Windows 11 Pro. The Zephyrus G14 features a 14-inch 3K ROG Nebula HDR OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Zephyrus G16 gets a larger 16-inch 2.5K OLED display, also in a 16:10 format, but with a higher 240Hz refresh rate. Also Read: CES 2026: ASUS ROG XREAL R1 Gaming Glasses Announced With 240Hz Display, Bose-Tuned Audio

On the graphics side, the G14 can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, while the G16 supports up to the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. Both laptops support up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. Also Read: Amazon Redesigns Fire TV Interface To Make Content Discovery Faster: Here's How

ASUS has stuck with a CNC aluminium chassis for both models. Audio is handled by a six-speaker setup with four woofers and two tweeters. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. Battery size differs between the two models. The G14 is equipped with a 73Wh battery, while the G16 packs a larger 90Wh battery. Both laptops use a 250W power adapter.

ROG Zephyrus Duo Specifications, Features

The ROG Zephyrus Duo continues with its dual-screen design. It features two 16-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED touch displays, both with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Peak brightness is rated at up to 1100 nits.

The laptop runs on the latest Intel processor and can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. It supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 5 storage. ASUS has included a detachable Bluetooth keyboard, along with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 support.

Port options on the Zephyrus Duo include Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, an SD card reader, and an audio combo jack. The laptop is backed by a 90Wh battery and a 250W power adapter.

ASUS has not yet announced pricing or launch timelines for the refreshed ROG Zephyrus models. More details are expected in the coming weeks as the laptops move closer to release.