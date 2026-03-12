OnePlus 15T with 7,500mAh battery, compact flagship design and fast charging expected soon

OnePlus is all set to roll out the OnePlus 15T in China later this month, with a wider global release expected soon after. The device was revealed through early leaks and a livestream that was aired recently. The phone is a high-end flagship in a smaller form that is positioned to offer high-end performance, extended battery life, and upgraded cameras with a smaller form factor that can be used in everyday life.

OnePlus 15T

OnePlus 15T is set to have a flat display with ultra-narrow bezels around the edges measuring 6.32 inches in size. The design will have rounded edges, and a small metal cube-shaped Deco camera module that sticks out at the back panel insignificantly. The weight of the phone will be approximately 194 grams and a width could be 71.82mm

Colors

The smartphone is also known to be available in three different colors namely: Pure Cocoa, Relaxing Matcha, and Healing White Chocolate. The white model employs micro-arc oxidation to provide a uniform finish to the metal frame and the glass back whereas the Cocoa and Matcha models have AG frosted glass as an anti-fingerprinting measure as well as to add a matte feel.

Battery

Although the OnePlus 15T has a small size, it will be capable of containing a 7,500mAh Glacier battery, providing long durations gaming and daily usage. It is expected to include 100W SuperVOOC wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and an all-scenario bypass power supply to help minimize the amount of heat generated when used intensively.

Other Features

OnePlus 15T is reported to be coming with an improved LUMO periscope telephoto lens. Other features are 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, better haptics and stereo speakers to enhance multimedia experience.

The phone is stated to have an IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings of dust and water resistance. It also advocates a magnetic accessory ecosystem, such as compatible charge cases, protective cases, and cooling accessories to gamers or power users.

The OnePlus 15T looks set to offer flagship performance in a smaller, easier-to-handle device. With a large battery, fast charging, upgraded cameras, and durable design, it could be a strong choice for users who prefer compact phones without compromising on features.