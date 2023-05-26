Acer has announced the Acer Swift Edge 16 laptop, which is the latest addition to the Acer Swift series that also includes Swift X 16 and Swift 14. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 7040 series processors and up to AMD Radeon 780M graphics. Also Read - Acer adds two new variants to its Predator Helios Neo gaming laptop series: Check details

Acer Swift Edge 16 comes with a 16-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and support for a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptop runs on Windows 11 operating system, and it is up to Wi-Fi 7 compatible. Also Read - Acer Swift Go OLED with 13th Gen Intel CPU launched in India

Acer Swift Edge 16 Price and availability

Acer Swift Edge laptop will launch in July in North America and EMEA, with prices starting at $1,299.99 (Rs 1,07,000 approximately) and €1,199 (Rs 1,06,000 approximately) respectively. Also Read - Acer Chromebook Spin 714 launched: Check price, specifications and availability

Acer Swift Edge 16 specifications

Design

Acer Swift Edge 16 laptop comes with a 12.95mm thin light Aluminum alloy chassis and weighs 1.23kg.

CPU and storage

Acer Swift Edge 16 laptop comes is powered by AMD Ryzen 7040 Series processors featuring Ryzen AI and up to 8 cores and 16 threads along with up to AMD Radeon 780M graphics. The laptop boasts up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Display

Acer Swift Edge 16 laptop has a 16-inch 3.2K OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. It has a peak brightness of 500 nits and supports for 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

In addition to this, the display is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified and Eyesafe certified.

Cooling

Acer Swift Edge 16 laptop features twin stereo ring fans to dissipate heat, along with multiple cooling modes—Silent, Normal, and Performance Mode.

Wi-Fi and other hardware

Acer Swift Edge 16 laptop is offered with Wi-Fi 7 with speed up to 5.8GBPS, latency of under 2ms and multi-link capability.

The laptop comes with a full-size keyboard, 65W PD fast charge capability, Dual USB 4 Type-C, HDMI 2.1 and MicroSD card reader.

Additional smart features

Acer Swift Edge 16 laptop’s 1440p QHD webcam supports Windows Studio Effects that has smart features like automatic framing, advanced background blur, and gaze correction.

In addition to this, it has Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction technology to produce quality imagery in low-light conditions while Acer PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction suppresses background noise.

Acer Swift Edge 16 laptop also features a Microsoft Pluton security chip, which keeps personal data protected at the hardware level and the Windows Hello fingerprint reader for secure biometric access.