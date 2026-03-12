OpenAI may bring Sora AI video generator directly to ChatGPT

OpenAI could soon expand ChatGPT’s functionality. A recent report suggests that the AI startup is looking at integrating its AI video generator, Sora, directly into the chatbot. If this happens, users would be able to generate AI videos inside the chatbot instead of using Sora as a separate tool. Also Read: Adobe brings AI assistant to Photoshop and new Firefly editing tools

Reports point to possible integration

According to a report by The Information, OpenAI is considering adding Sora's video generation capabilities to ChatGPT. The publication cited people familiar with the matter who claim the company is exploring this integration, although there is no confirmed timeline yet.

Right now, Sora is available separately through its own website and app, and it has not been released globally yet. ChatGPT, on the other hand, already has a much larger user base. Bringing Sora into the chatbot could make video generation easier to access for a wider audience.

OpenAI is also expected to keep the standalone Sora website and app operational even if the integration goes ahead.

What it could mean for users

If the feature arrives, ChatGPT users may be able to generate AI videos in a similar way to how they already create images through prompts. This would add video generation to the chatbot’s growing list of capabilities.

The move could also help OpenAI attract more users back to ChatGPT. Competition in the AI chatbot space has increased recently, with other platforms gaining attention. Adding new features is one way companies try to keep users engaged.

Adding video generation to ChatGPT would not be a simple move. Creating videos with AI requires much more computing power compared to generating text or images. If the feature becomes available inside ChatGPT, OpenAI may have to handle significantly higher server demand, which could increase its operating costs.

Possible limits and pricing

Because of this, access to video generation might not be available to everyone. OpenAI could limit the feature to higher subscription tiers or introduce a separate plan specifically for AI video tools.

There are also concerns about how the technology might be used. Earlier versions of Sora were used by some users to generate deepfake-style clips and videos that included copyrighted material. Making the tool available inside ChatGPT could expand its reach, which may also make moderation more challenging.

For now, OpenAI has not confirmed any plans to integrate Sora into ChatGPT.