Amazon Echo Show 11 Review: The smartest 'smart assistant' gets an upgrade

Amazon Echo has always been a go-to smart assistant for those who want to make the most out of their appliances. Over the years, the Echo lineup has become popular among households that want a more voice-controlled experience and a single hub that can control all the electrical appliances in their homes. With the Echo Show 11, Amazon elevates the smart assistant experience by giving it additional capabilities. Also Read: Amazon Echo Show 11, Echo Show 8 debut in India with bigger screens: Price, features

The new upgrades combine a larger screen with improved audio and sensors. But, do the upgrades make this a more appealing device? Let’s deep dive and take a closer look at Amazon’s new Echo Show 11.

Amazon Echo Show 11 Specifications

Specifications Amazon Echo Show 11 Display 10.95” Full HD touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 resolution Camera 13 MP with auto-framing Finish Premium 3D knit fabric Processor AZ3 Pro Storage 8GB eMMC Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E Mics 5 Sensors • Ultrasound • Wi-Fi radar • Accelerometer • Ambient Light • Ambient Temperature Audio 1 X 2.8” Woofer and 2 full-range driver Power Supply 30W Price Rs 26,999

Echo Show 11 Design: Aesthetically pleasing

When it comes to the design, the Echo Show 11 really has a classy look. It can be placed near your bedside table or even in the hall for all the family members to interact with. Talking more about the design, it has a large 10.95-inch display that is mounted on a smart speaker pod. The speaker pod is made up of a 3D-knit mesh material that covers the entire speaker and gives the smart assistant a clean and elegant look.

Echo Show 11 Display and Multimedia: Nails It!

The Echo Show 11 comes with a 10.95-inch Full HD touchscreen display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution. The display is good enough for day-to-day tasks and feels responsive most of the time, with a slight touch delay at times. The bezels are thin, and the display feels immersive. I also tried watching a few movies and shows on it, and the overall experience was quite enjoyable, with the audio quality clearly being the highlight.

The upper bezel houses a 13MP camera with centered auto-framing and noise reduction technology. The video calling experience was also decent and the camera can also be used for facial recognition of family members. This makes the device perfect for quick video calls and conversations with friends and family who have Echo smart displays or the Alexa app.

Coming to the audio, the Echo Show 11 has a powerful 2.8” woofer and two full-range drivers, which make the audio really crisp and clear. The addition of spatial audio makes the listening experience richer, whether you’re streaming music or watching videos. Even at full volume, the vocals remain loud and clear without any kind of distortion.

Echo Show 11 Features and Performance: Gets the job done

For performance, the Echo Show 11 is powered by AZ3 Pro, which is a custom-designed silicon chip that enables fast performance. With built-in Omnisense technology, the AI is able to deliver better responses using contextual awareness. The responses are more tailored for you, and along with this, the new tech also gives it new capabilities like Visual ID, presence detection, and more, which make the Echo Show 11 even smarter.

Also, if you’re someone who is concerned about privacy, you can always skip Visual ID, which is able to detect the people around the Echo Show 11. But one useful feature of the camera is its ability to monitor your home while you’re away. This acts like a security camera, offering a wide-angle view through the front camera. The live feed can be accessed from within the Alexa app, and the speaker can be used for communication. This can be useful for those who always want to keep a check on their loved ones, as they can see them through the camera and talk directly using the mic. The quality is decent enough and the audio through the mic is also clear for a quick conversation.

The home screen can also display multiple artistic photos like a screensaver and the users also have the option to set their own pictures using the alexa app. Plus, swiping right opens multiple widgets that can be customised according to your preference.

Along with this, all the other features like setting reminders, making a shopping list, playing mini games, and streaming songs all work well. I also used it for a night routine where all my lights dimmed automatically and the Echo played some light music. The routine worked perfectly for me, and for those who want to configure their own routines, this device is a perfect fit.

Echo Show 11 Pricing and Verdict

The Amazon Echo Show 11 starts at Rs. 26,999, while the smaller Echo Show 8 comes at a lower price of Rs. 23,999. Considering the larger display and the upgraded audio, the Echo Show 11 is one of the biggest upgrades that Amazon has delivered in years. Along with the core improvements, the new AZ3 Pro chip and AI-powered features make it a truly compelling smart assistant.

One area where the Echo Show 11 can improve is the software experience. A little refinement in the UI can make the Show 11 feel smoother and more polished. Also, the absence of Alexa+ in the Indian market feels like a missed opportunity, especially at this price point.

Overall, if you’re looking for a smart hub that can be controlled both with voice and through its on-display functionality, the Echo Show 11 is currently one of the most complete packages that offers excellent audio quality and a large display in a single device.