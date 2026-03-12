Meta introduced new 'Anti-Scam' tools on WhatsApp, Facebook and Messenger

Online scams are rising at breakneck speed across social media and messaging platforms in recent years. Scammers are not just trying to trick users in sharing personal details, but they are now capable enough to access their accounts. To address this issue, Meta has announced a new anti-fraud feature for its users. The feature is eligible across all Meta platforms. The tech giant is rolling out this update on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger to help users detect suspicious activity and void being scammed by scammers. Also Read: Meta hit with privacy lawsuit over AI smart glasses data handling

Meta Introduced WhatsApp Device Linkage Warning

One of the main highlight of this update is a new device linkage warning on WhatsApp, designed to protect users from account takeover attempts. The instant messaging platform already allows its users to link their accounts to other devices, including laptops or tablets by using the Linked Device feature. Also Read: Meta’s smartwatch is back in development: What we know so far

Nevertheless, scammers have found a new way, wherein they sometimes try to convince users to link their WhatsApp account to devices controlled by attackers. In case this happens, the attacker might gain access to the user’s messages. Also Read: How to Identify Online Scams in Seconds

To prevent this risk, WhatsApp is now showing a warning sign when a new device tries to connect to an account. This alert will inform the user about the potential risk and explain that linking the device may allow someone else to access their chats.

Messenger Expands AI Scam Detection

Furthermore, Meta is also expanding AI-powered scam detection on Messenger. This new system will be able to analyze conversations and identify patterns that are frequently used in scams.

As soon as the Messenger detects suspicious behavior from a random contact, it will show a warning message to the user. Moreover, the alert might also ask the user if they want to shar recent messages for an AI-based scam review.

Right after the system detects a possible scam, it will provide information about common scam tactics. Apart from that, Messenger will also suggest steps about how to stay safe while using the platform.

Facebook Testing Suspicious Friend Request Alerts

In an effort to enhance the scam alert system, Facebook is testing safety feature to reduce online fraud. The app will showcase alerts when users receive or send suspicious friend requests. Facebook’s systm will check for an unusual account behavior; To understand this, Facebook may flag accounts that have very few mutual friends or show a location that does not match the user’s network.

Just like WhatsApp and Messenger, Facebook will also display a warning message and alert will encourage users to review the profile before accepting the request. In some cases, the platform may also suggest blocking or rejecting the request.

According to Meta, these new features are part of its larger effort to make its platforms safer. With the help of alerts and smarter detection systems, the company aims to help users identify scam attempts earlier.

FAQs

Q1: What security features Meta introduced on WhatsApp, Meta, and Messenger

Meta introduced a new feature called anti-fraud to curb online scams.

Q2: Why this feature is added?

To help prevent account takeover scams.

Q3: What are list of apps that received new anti-scam tools?

WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger.

Q4: How does Messenger detect scams?

It uses AI to find suspicious messages.

Q5: What does Facebook warn users about?

Suspicious friend requests.